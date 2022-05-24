Lake City

• What: Music Bingo at the Patio on Main

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• What: Parkinson’s Support Group

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Lake City

• What: Jacob Ford at the Patio on Main

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Charming North Artisan and Vintage Market

• Info: Join us for our first artisan and vintage market, hosted in our newly renovated event space!

• Time: Noon to 7 p.m.

• Place: Charming North, 109 S. Mitchell St.

Lake City

• What: Martin Hutchinson the Deep North Band at The Patio on Main

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Charming North Artisan and Vintage Market

• Info: Join us for our first artisan and vintage market, hosted in our newly renovated event space!

• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Charming North, 109 S. Mitchell St.

• What: 4th Anniversary Celebration and Greenhouse Grand Opening

• Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Willow Market, 916 N. Mitchell St.

What: 1000 Watts Prophets and Adam Joynt Band

Info: Zak Bunce and the boys will be playing alongside the Adam Joynt Band and will keep the good times rolling at Coyote!

Time: 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Place: Coyote Crossing, 8593 S 13 Road

Manton

What: Manton Annual Classic Car Show

Info: Come on down for some beautiful classic cars, food and entertainment.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: 308 Main St

Harrietta

What: Potluck Picnic

Info: Come and enjoy a potluck picnic with family and friends to celebrate and honor Memorial Day. Hope to see you there!

Time: Noon

Place: Harrietta Village Park

Lake City

What: Logan and Seth at The Patio on Main

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S Main St

Sunday, May 29

Lake City

What: Something with James at The Patio on Main

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S Main St

Monday, May 30

Cadillac

What: Stride for S.T.R.I.V.E

Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, 400 Linden St.

What: Memorial Day BBQ

Info: S.A.L Chicken barbecue, serving until gone. Public Welcome. 1/2 a chicken, baked beans, potato salad and a roll. Take out available.

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac American Legion Post 94, 422 N Mitchell St.

Cost: $10

Thursday, June 9

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Thursday, June 23

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road