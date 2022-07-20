Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of Scoob.

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac 4, 202 S. Mitchell St.

Marion

• What: Let’s Talk STEM

• Place: Marion Library

• Time: 10:30 a.m.

• What: Library Story Time

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Library

• What: After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Lake City

• What: City of Lake City

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: 115 W John St

LeRoy

• What: Yoga and Wine Tasting

• Info: Visit Cadillac Winery for a relaxing and fun night.

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Winery, 17480 18 Mile Road

• Cost: $25

Cadillac

• What: Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Outside After 26 Depot

• What: Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Reed City

• What: Violet Jessup, Titanic Survivor

• Info: Leslie Goddard will portray Violet Jessup, the maid who survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship Brittanic.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Lake City

• What: Arise revival meeting

• Info: There will be music and speakers and prayers for healing and other needs. Theme is “Come Holy Spirit.” Bring your own lawn chairs and join us under the tent!

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church on M-55

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park

Saturday, July 23

Lake City

Saturday, July 23

Cadillac

What: Joe Stramm Band with Northern Strange Band

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S 13 Road

Cost: $10

LeRoy

What: Annual Angels in the Outfield Charity Softball Tournament

Info: Open to everyone! Come and enjoy a day full of softball, shopping and support a great cause.

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: LeRoy Community Park, 201 Houghton St.

Manton

What: Live music

Info: Free live music every Saturday.

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N 39 Road

Mesick

What: Tyler Roy Band

Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

Place: Norther Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

Sunday, July 24

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Rotary Club Free Summer Concert

Info: Featuring Like Winslow

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S Lake St.

Monday, July 25

Cadillac

What: Clam Lake Band

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S Lake St.

Falmouth

What: Farm Camp 2022

Info: Join Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery for a fun filled camp of baby goats, honey bees, games and more. This week’s camp is for those in 7th and 8th grade.

Time: July 25 to July 27; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery, 3060 S 9 Mile Road

Register: Email migoatlady@yahoo.com or call (231)826-4628

Tuesday, July 26

Cadillac

What: Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.

Reed City

What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter

Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

