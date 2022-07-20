Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of Scoob.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac 4, 202 S. Mitchell St.
Marion
• What: Let’s Talk STEM
• Place: Marion Library
• Time: 10:30 a.m.
• What: Library Story Time
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Library
• What: After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Lake City
• What: City of Lake City
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: 115 W John St
LeRoy
• What: Yoga and Wine Tasting
• Info: Visit Cadillac Winery for a relaxing and fun night.
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Winery, 17480 18 Mile Road
• Cost: $25
Cadillac
• What: Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Outside After 26 Depot
• What: Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Reed City
• What: Violet Jessup, Titanic Survivor
• Info: Leslie Goddard will portray Violet Jessup, the maid who survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship Brittanic.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Lake City
• What: Arise revival meeting
• Info: There will be music and speakers and prayers for healing and other needs. Theme is “Come Holy Spirit.” Bring your own lawn chairs and join us under the tent!
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church on M-55
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
Saturday, July 23
Cadillac
What: Joe Stramm Band with Northern Strange Band
Time: 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S 13 Road
Cost: $10
LeRoy
What: Annual Angels in the Outfield Charity Softball Tournament
Info: Open to everyone! Come and enjoy a day full of softball, shopping and support a great cause.
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: LeRoy Community Park, 201 Houghton St.
Manton
What: Live music
Info: Free live music every Saturday.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N 39 Road
Mesick
What: Tyler Roy Band
Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
Place: Norther Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road
Sunday, July 24
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Rotary Club Free Summer Concert
Info: Featuring Like Winslow
Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S Lake St.
Monday, July 25
Cadillac
What: Clam Lake Band
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S Lake St.
Falmouth
What: Farm Camp 2022
Info: Join Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery for a fun filled camp of baby goats, honey bees, games and more. This week’s camp is for those in 7th and 8th grade.
Time: July 25 to July 27; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery, 3060 S 9 Mile Road
Register: Email migoatlady@yahoo.com or call (231)826-4628
Tuesday, July 26
Cadillac
What: Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
Reed City
What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter
Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library