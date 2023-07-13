Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Howard Wilson’s Salt City AllStars
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Info: Cambio Band
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Downtown Lake City
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
• Info: Howard Wilson’s Salt City AllStars
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Reed City
• What: State Rep. Tom Kunse Office Hours
• Info: Michigan State Representative Tom Kunse will be holding office hours during the Veterans Park Memorial Car Show.
• Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: The Reed City Depot
Cadillac
• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
• Info: Celebrating our Home. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Vintage Viking Alumni Luncheon
• Info: Meet and greet and picnic lunch. Graduates and classmates from 1963 and before.
• Time: Meet and greet 11 a.m., Picnic lunch noon
• Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School
• Cost: $10 at the door
• Contact: 231-876-5040 to RSVP
• What: TOPS, weight loss support group
• Info: Weekly meetings on Monday. First meeting is free.
• Time: weigh at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Cost: Yearly membership $49, monthly dues $4.
• Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
Reed City
• What: Reading with Judd at the Library
• Info: Meet Judd, the Husky-Shepherd who loves to run and read. He will be at the library every Wednesday. Activity open to all ages.
• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Two time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson.
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
• Info: Two time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Manton
• What: Christmas in July
• Info: Lunch provided, raffle and kids can check out the fire trucks.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: 4950 N. 31 Road