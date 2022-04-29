Cadillac
• What: Book Sale
• Info: The first in-library used book sale the Friends of the Library have been able to put on since 2020 due to COVID.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Reed City
• What: Refresh Reed City
• Info: Trinity Lutheran Church is proud to host the third Refresh Reed City. This is an opportunity for the community to come together and help spruce up our wonderful city. Hot dogs served after at Westerburg Park.
• Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Meet at the Reed City Depot
LeRoy
• What: Keeping Chickens Workshop
• Info: Questions about your chickens? Ever wondered about keeping chickens? Kevin and LeAnn Draper presenting.
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert Street
• Cost: Free. Donations are always appreciated.
Mesick
• What: 21st Annual Jeep Blessing
• Info: Mud pit, stock course, intermediate courses, Chadville, new show and shine.
• Time: Gates open at 8 a.m.; Blessing at 11 a.m.
• Place: Ellens Corners, 6052 W. M-115
• Contact: 231-920-4566
Interlochen
• What: Healing Private Wounds abuse recovery group
• Info: For those who have experienced sexual trauma. Each group is 10 weeks long.
• Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Interlochen Public Library conference room
• Contact: Call 231-846-4495 to register
Mesick
• What: Mesick Mushroom Festival
• Info: Mark your calendars for May 6, 7 and 8 and come out and enjoy the 64th annual Mesick Lions Mushroom Festival.
• Time: 8 a.m.
Cadillac
• What: 62nd annual Cadillac Amateur Radio and Computer Swap
• Time: Doors open at 8 a.m.
• Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail
• Cost: $5 per person
Mesick
• What: Pickin’ with the Champ with Anthony Williams
• Info: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time picker, you’re bound to find a new perspective to gathering the illusive morel.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Mesick Library/Springville Township Community Center, 105 W. Mesick