Cadillac
• What: Friends of the Library used book sale
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library
Cadillac
• What: The Hudson Farm Full Fest
• Info: Food, wagon rides, apple sling and more!
• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: 1716 N. 29 Road
• Cost: Free
• What: Friends of the Library used book sale
• Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Area Land Conservancy’s annual meeting
• Info: Join the CALC’s Annual Meeting and hear what the conservancy has going on in local land preservation. Later, hear from guest speaker Jim DuFresne who has a passion for two things, sunsets and shorelines.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E. M-115
Lake City
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road
Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter meeting
• Info: Creating information flyer for organization. Optional lunch at 11:30 a.m. at After 26.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA Office
LeRoy
• What: Night at the Museum
• Info: RESCHEDULED
Reed City
• What: WELCA Fall Festival
• Info: Lunch at 1 p.m.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Cadillac
• What: Zion Lutheran Church Festive Fall Craft Show
• Info: Browse the selection of handmade items from different crafters and check out all the goodies at the bake sale. Proceeds from booth rental and bake sale support the Socks and Underwear table at Project Christmas.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: 350 Pearl St
What: WELCA Fall Festival
Info: No lunch served today. Drawing for raffle at 1 p.m.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Thursday, Oct 20
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Info: Donations stay within the Munson Hospital system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
LeRoy
What: Night at the Museum
Info: Discover LeRoy’s heritage and history. The second in a series of Heritage and Cultural events. Robert Houseman will be at the Center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Saturday, Oct 22
Lake City
What: Spayghetti and no balls annual dinner
Info: Pasta dinner, silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle. Raising money for the Missaukee Humane Society.
Time: Dinner served at 5 p.m.
Place: Lake City Elementary Cafetorium, 5534 W Davis Road
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids