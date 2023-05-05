Cadillac
• What: Cinco de Mayo worry dolls
• Info: Learn about the culture behind Worry Dolls for Cinco de Mayo. The class is geared towards parents with kids.
• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts
• Cost: Members, $25; Non-members $35; additional $5 paid directly to teachers
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Amateur Radio and Computer Swap
• Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail
• Cost: $5
• What: Spring Mom 2 Mom Bazaar
• Info: Baby/kids clothes, toys, maternity clothes, kids sports equipment and more.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, West Harris Street
• What: Nerf Wars
• Info: Bring your own Nerf weapons, library will provide bullets. Sign up is required.
• Time: Grades 5 to 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.; Grades 8 to 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• Contact: (231)775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org
Mesick
• What: 22nd Annual Jeep Blessing
• Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Place: Ellens Corner, 6052 M-115
Cadillac
• What: Touch-a-Truck
• Info: Free for all ages. Police car at the church. Car smash, games, snacks and more.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Faith Baptist Church, 10559 W. Watergate Road
• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra Spring Court
• Info: An afternoon of harmonies and melodies continuing the celebration of the symphony’s 50th anniversary.
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Performance Gym at Cadillac High School, 400 Linden St.
• Cost: $15; students with an ID and children 12 and under can attend for free.
• What: Spring Tea Party
• Info: Come and enjoy an afternoon of conversation, tea and delicacies at Horizon Books.
• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Horizon Books, 115 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $25, tickets must be purchased in advance.
Mesick
• What: 22nd Annual Jeep Blessing
• Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Place: Ellens Corner, 6052 M-115
Cadillac
• What: 29th annual Focus on Life benefit dinner
• Time: Social at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
• Place: Northland Community Church
• Cost: Tickets $25, high school students are free with an adult.
• Contact: Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life, call (231) 839-2583
Harrietta
• What: Harrietta Community Lunch
• Info: Everyone is invited
• Time: Noon
• Place: Harrietta Village Hall
• What: Secret Lives of Bluebirds
• Info: Charles St. Charles is a naturalist and renowned northern Michigan filmmaker. Everyone is welcome.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Harrietta Town Hall
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: Story time for younger kids. This group is limited to young ones below age 2.
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
What: Family Board Game Fun
Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.
Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, May 10
Reed City
What: Story Hour — Beautiful Flowers
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday. For kids ages 3 to 7.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, May 11
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Friday, May 12
Cadillac
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Saturday, May 13
Cadillac
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
What: Irish Immigrants in Michigan — A History in Stories
Info: Pat Commins of Dublin, Ireland and Elizabeth Rice of Michigan have compiled true stories of Irish immigrants to Michigan.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
Reed City
What: Seed kit pickup
Info: Each kit will have a growing container, potting soil and two packs of seeds. Kits are first-come-first-served.
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, May 18
Cadillac
What: Relay for life planning meeting
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Evergreen Resort Conference room B, 7880 Mackinaw Trail
Friday, May 19
Cadillac
What: Barley, BBQ and Beats
Info: Fundraising event featuring cocktails from local distilleries, barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants and live musical performances — all to support access to not-for-profit hospice.
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: The Wex
Cost: $75
Saturday, May 20
Cadillac
What: Fiddlers Jamboree
Info: Jamboree is open to all fiddlers and acoustic musicians.
Time: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Jamboree, 4 to 5 p.m. Circle of Friends Jamming and pizza available for sale, 5 to 7 p.m. Dancing.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: Free
LeRoy
What: Archery Demonstration
Info: Recurve archers and coaches, Annette Skoog and Matthew Garcia, will be at Dewings Center with an archery demonstration. All ages welcome. Reservation needed to participate.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Contact: 231-768-3519 or email contact@dewingscenter.org
Cost: Free Admission, suggested $5 donation to center
Friday, May 26
Lake City
What: Senator Michelle Hoitenga office hours
Info: Meeting with constituents, no appointment necessary
Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Place: Missaukee County Library, 210 S Canal St