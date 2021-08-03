Baldwin
• What: Sen. Curt VanderWall office hours
• Info: Sen. Curt VanderWall has announced office hours in Lake, Osceola, Wexford and Missaukee counties. Office hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.
• Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Lake County Building Commission Chambers; 800 10th St.
Reed City
• What: Reed City Senior Center reopening
• Info: Bingo and a potluck
• Time: 11:30 a.m. pot luck; noon Fun Bingo
• Place: 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
McBain
Cadillac
• What: North Star Quilters Guild
• Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: 315 E Pine St.
Harrietta
• What: 14th Harrietta Blueberry Festival
• Info: The festival will offer lots of food, games, and fun for the entire family! Pancake breakfast at the fire hall from 8 to 11 a.m., music from noon to 3 p.m. and many activities like children’s corner, silent auction, ice cream and mini pies throughout the day.
• Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Village of Harrietta
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show
• Info: Rain or shine: over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys, demonstrations by local carvers, spears, lures, reels, poles and much more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Market in Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the (shortened) season
• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 46th season of free musical entertainment at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
• Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Cadillac
