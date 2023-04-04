Cadillac

• What: History speaker series: The theaters and opera houses of Cadillac

• Info: Richard Shults will give a presentation based on his book. Explore the history of entertainment in Cadillac from the days of the Opera Houses, the Nickelodeons, to the modern day.

• Time: 5:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Cadillac

• What: Tour of Cadillac Cogeneration Plant

• Info: This tour is free of charge. Pre-registration is required by March 31.

• Place: 1525 Miltner St.

• Contact: Forester Larry Czelusta, larry.czelusta@macd.org or 231-775-7681

• What: Coffee with Rotary

• Info: Been looking for ways to do more in the community? Now is your chance to talk to Rotary members and find out how. Coffee provided, breakfast can be ordered.

• Time: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

• Place: Willow Market, 916 S. Mitchell St.

• What: Open Artist Studio

• Info: Wednesdays. Bring a project of any medium and join like-minded artists for lunch, fun and laughs.

• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Artsy Farts Crafters

• Info: For ages 8 and up. Card making.

• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Easter at NanBop Farm

• Info: The Easter Bunny is coming to NanBop Farm. Pictures with the Easter Bunny and a tour of the farm.

• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

• Place: NanBop Farm, 1 Broadcast Way

Reed City

• What: Story Hour, Hippity Hoppity

• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Family Story Time

• Info: Books, music, movement and more. For ages 5 and younger.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

LeRoy

• What: African American Heritage event

• Info: Discover the history of the Old Settlers of Isabella, Mecosta and Montcalm counties.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

Reed City

• What: Reed City Area District Library closed

Cadillac

• What: 20th Annual Cadillac Motorcycle Swap Meet

• Info: Buy-sell-trade, bikes, parts, leather, food and more.

• Time:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.

• Cost: Adults $8, children 12 and under are free.

• What: Made in Michigan Fundraiser

• Info: Help continue to bring world-class live music to Cadillac and improve sound and lighting equipment.

• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

• Place: Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: Adults $25, students $12 at the door.

• What: Community Easter Eggstravaganza

• Info: Games, face painting, food and more.

• Time: 10 a.m. to noon

• Place: LifeHouse Assembly of God, 1120 W. Division St.

• What: Eater Egg Hunt

• Info: Community Easter egg hunt. Prizes in every egg.

• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: Big Sandy Home Furnishing Superstore, 2240 N. Mitchell St.

• What: Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool

• Info: An Easter egg hunt with a non-traditional twist.

• Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac YMCA, 9845 Campus Dr.

• What: Easter Egg Hunt at Diggins Hill

• Info: Egg hunt, prizes, Easter Bunny visit, face painting and more.

• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Diggins Hill, Cadillac

Lake City

• What: Lake City Easter Eggstravaganza

• Info: Taking many suggestions from last year, this year will be even better.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road

Manton

• What: Easter in the Park

• Info: Easter egg hunt, prizes and giveaways.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Manton Station, State Street

Reed City

• What: Reed City Area District Library closed

Reed City

• What: DIY water color bookmarks

• Info: Open to adults and teens 16 years and older. All required materials provided. Bring along extra ribbon and other items to embellish your creation. Seating limited to 20 crafters.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: 15-B MEA-Retired meeting

• Info: Discussing nominations for May election and state meetings. Optional lunch at After 26 Depot at 11:30 a.m.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac MEA Office

Saturday, April 15

Cadillac

What: Steelhead Fishing

Info: Learn various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes.” Bring your equipment or borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. First in classroom on April 15. Second portion on Sunday will be broken into two time slots assigned during the classroom portion.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center

Cost: $30

Mesick

What: Briar Hill

Info: Members of the Williams and Gullekson families will be sharing their Briar Hill experiences of bygone days. Share memories and see what is happening at the hill these days.

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Mesick Public Library, 105 W Mesick Ave

