Cadillac
• What: History speaker series: The theaters and opera houses of Cadillac
• Info: Richard Shults will give a presentation based on his book. Explore the history of entertainment in Cadillac from the days of the Opera Houses, the Nickelodeons, to the modern day.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: Tour of Cadillac Cogeneration Plant
• Info: This tour is free of charge. Pre-registration is required by March 31.
• Place: 1525 Miltner St.
• Contact: Forester Larry Czelusta, larry.czelusta@macd.org or 231-775-7681
• What: Coffee with Rotary
• Info: Been looking for ways to do more in the community? Now is your chance to talk to Rotary members and find out how. Coffee provided, breakfast can be ordered.
• Time: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
• Place: Willow Market, 916 S. Mitchell St.
• What: Open Artist Studio
• Info: Wednesdays. Bring a project of any medium and join like-minded artists for lunch, fun and laughs.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Artsy Farts Crafters
• Info: For ages 8 and up. Card making.
• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Easter at NanBop Farm
• Info: The Easter Bunny is coming to NanBop Farm. Pictures with the Easter Bunny and a tour of the farm.
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: NanBop Farm, 1 Broadcast Way
Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Hippity Hoppity
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Family Story Time
• Info: Books, music, movement and more. For ages 5 and younger.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
LeRoy
• What: African American Heritage event
• Info: Discover the history of the Old Settlers of Isabella, Mecosta and Montcalm counties.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
Reed City
• What: Reed City Area District Library closed
Cadillac
• What: 20th Annual Cadillac Motorcycle Swap Meet
• Info: Buy-sell-trade, bikes, parts, leather, food and more.
• Time:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: Adults $8, children 12 and under are free.
• What: Made in Michigan Fundraiser
• Info: Help continue to bring world-class live music to Cadillac and improve sound and lighting equipment.
• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
• Place: Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: Adults $25, students $12 at the door.
• What: Community Easter Eggstravaganza
• Info: Games, face painting, food and more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: LifeHouse Assembly of God, 1120 W. Division St.
• What: Eater Egg Hunt
• Info: Community Easter egg hunt. Prizes in every egg.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Big Sandy Home Furnishing Superstore, 2240 N. Mitchell St.
• What: Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool
• Info: An Easter egg hunt with a non-traditional twist.
• Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac YMCA, 9845 Campus Dr.
• What: Easter Egg Hunt at Diggins Hill
• Info: Egg hunt, prizes, Easter Bunny visit, face painting and more.
• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Diggins Hill, Cadillac
Lake City
• What: Lake City Easter Eggstravaganza
• Info: Taking many suggestions from last year, this year will be even better.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road
Manton
• What: Easter in the Park
• Info: Easter egg hunt, prizes and giveaways.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station, State Street
Reed City
Reed City
• What: DIY water color bookmarks
• Info: Open to adults and teens 16 years and older. All required materials provided. Bring along extra ribbon and other items to embellish your creation. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-Retired meeting
• Info: Discussing nominations for May election and state meetings. Optional lunch at After 26 Depot at 11:30 a.m.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA Office
Saturday, April 15
Cadillac
What: Steelhead Fishing
Info: Learn various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes.” Bring your equipment or borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. First in classroom on April 15. Second portion on Sunday will be broken into two time slots assigned during the classroom portion.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center
Cost: $30
Mesick
What: Briar Hill
Info: Members of the Williams and Gullekson families will be sharing their Briar Hill experiences of bygone days. Share memories and see what is happening at the hill these days.
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Mesick Public Library, 105 W Mesick Ave