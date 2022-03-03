Cadillac
• What: Divorce Care
• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
• What: DivorceCare for Kids
• Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
Cadillac
• What: Pre-St. Patrick’s Day show and ceili
• Info: Come enjoy some dancing and join in and learn a traditional Irish folk dace!
• Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• Place: 601 Chestnut St.
Lake City
• What: Lake City Dementia Group
• Info: This is for caregivers and family members to glean different ideas and to talk about caring for someone with this devastating disease. Everyone is welcome.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E John St.
Cadillac
• What: Hard water fishing
• Info: Learn to ice fish from the pros in this two-day class. The Tuesday prior to the class, we will have a Zoom meeting to go over gear and how to rig.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing — MDNR, 6093 East M-115
• Cost: $40
• What: Second annual cornhole tournament
• Info: The Cadillac Viking Boosters is excited to hold their second annual cornhole tournament! Winners will take home a cash prize and cornhole set! Live music at 7 p.m.
• Time: 3 to 10 p.m.
• Place: The Wex, 1320 N Mitchell Dr.
• Cost: $30, register in person or via the ScorHolio app
• What: United Way Murder Mystery Theater
• Info: Dress as your favorite movie or theater character and joining local actors for this year’s annual fundraising event.
• Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Fox Motors Pre-Owned Showroom, 1450 N Mitchell Street
• Cost: $75
Manton
• What: Chili and Pie cookoff
• Info: Come on down to the Barn Hall in Manton and enjoy some Great Chili, Pies & Friends! Chili winners will be chosen by receiving the most votes from the public. Pie winners will be chosen by selected judges.
• Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Barn Hall, 3888 N Old US 31
• Cost: $5 per person, children 5 and under are free.
• Contact: Call or text Robert Priest at 231-884-3190 if you would like to enter.
• What: Old Time Country Music Jamboree
• Info: Concession stand available.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Manton High School, Ranger room
Wednesday, March 9
What: 15-B MEA-Retired chapter meeting
Info: Optional lunch at 11:30 a.m. at After 26 Depot. Meeting will cover reports, update discussions and scholarship evaluations.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac MEA Office
Thursday, March 10
Evart
What: COVID-19 testing clinic
Info: Pre-registration not required. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s note needed. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 only.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
Saturday, March 12
Cadillac
What: Welcome spring with kitchen makeover tips
Info: Learn what you can do with your kitchen from Heidi Fenner who has over a dozen years of experience in design.
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Thursday, March 24
Evart
What: COVID-19 testing clinic
Info: Pre-registration not required. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s note needed. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 only.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.