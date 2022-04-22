Cadillac
What: Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Governor’s Breakfast
Info: The 45th Annual Governor’s Breakfast in celebration of the accomplishments of the past year. Our title presenter, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has major areas of investment coming up in our Northern MI area.
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell St.
Cost: $40
Registration: Tickets available online at cadillac.org/events
What: Great Lakes Adventist concert
Info: Great Lakes Adventist choir, bell choir, strings and wind ensembles will be performing a free concert for the community. If you love music, you will not want to miss it.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Free
Cadillac
What: March for Hope
Info: A walk to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Doughnuts will be served afterwards. For more information please call Cadillac Healing Private Wounds Center.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: Cadillac City Park
What: Clean State Expungement Fair
Info: Northwest Michigan Works! is hosting a Clean Slate Expungement Fair to help people navigate the expungement and set aside process. Attorneys will be present to provide free expungement/set aside assistance.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Cadillac
What: Ukulele Community Strum
Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
What: Book Sale
Info: The first in-library used book sale the Friends of the Library have been able to put on since 2020 due to COVID.
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Cadillac
What: Book Sale
Info: The first in-library used book sale the Friends of the Library have been able to put on since 2020 due to COVID.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Saturday, April 30
Cadillac
What: Book Sale
Info: The first in-library used book sale the Friends of the Library have been able to put on since 2020 due to COVID.
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Reed City
What: Refresh Reed City
Info: Trinity Lutheran Church is proud to host the third Refresh Reed City! This is an opportunity for the community to come together and help spruce up our wonderful city. Hot dogs served after at Westerburg Park.
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: Meet at the Reed City Depot
LeRoy
What: Keeping Chickens Workshop
Info: Questions about your chickens? Ever wondered about keeping chickens? Kevin and LeAnn Draper will honor us again in April by giving a presentation on keeping chickens.
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert Street
Cost: Free. Donations are always appreciated.
Mesick
What: 21st Annual Jeep Blessing
Info: Mud pit, stock course, intermediate courses, Chadville, new show and shine.
Time: Gates open at 8 a.m.; Blessing at 11 a.m.
Place: Ellens Corners, 6052 W M-115
Contact: 231-920-4566
Wednesday, May 4
Interlochen
What: Healing Private Wounds abuse recovery group
Info: For those who have experienced sexual trauma. Each group is 10 weeks long.
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Place: Interlochen Public Library conference room
Contact: Call 231-846-4495 to register
Saturday, May 7
Mesick
What: Pickin’ with the Champ with Anthony Williams
Info: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time picker, you’re bound to find a new perspective to gathering the illusive morel. Everyone is welcome!
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Mesick Library/Springville Township Community Center, 105 W. Mesick
Thursday, May 12
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, May 26
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 9
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 23
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road