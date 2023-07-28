Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
• Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Manton
• What: Manton Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Manton Railroad Park
• What: Manton Metal Night
• Info: Featuring a metal cover band called Fragile Hammer, and an original Michigan metal band called Skullcrusher.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park
Cadillac
• What: After 26 Depot Music Festival Craft Show
• Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Park
• What: Harry Potter’s Birthday
• Info: Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with the library. Dress up as your favorite character. Prizes, games crafts and more.
• Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• What: After 26 Music Festival
• Time: 2 to 10 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
Reed City
What: Taylor Swift Experience
Info: Free event. Those who didn’t get to go to the real thing, can come and enjoy Kanin Wren, an up-and-coming Michigan-based artist.
Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.
Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, Downtown Reed City
Manton
What: Summer Saturdays
Info: John Sanger
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Place: Manton Trails RV Park, Hotel and Campground, 9909 N 39 Road
Sunday, July 30
Lake City
What: Single MOMM open house and benefit concert
Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tour Single MOMM mobile office; 5:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner; 6 to 7 p.m. concert by Poco a Poco
Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road
Monday, July 31
Cadillac
What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.
What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: Battle of the March Kings. Featuring a new commissioned piece. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Thursday, Aug. 3
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Joe Veloz and the Velozians
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
What: Cadillac After Hours Market
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons 117 W Cass St
Hersey
What: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
Info: Residents of Mecosta, Lake and Osceola counties can bring hazardous materials to collection site. List of acceptable materials can be found at www.osceolalakecd.org
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Place: Road Commission South Facility, 4737 Makwa Drive
Contact: For more information and volunteer opportunities, call Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012
Lake City
What: Music in the Park
Info: Adam Joynt Band
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Lake City free stage, Downtown
Friday, Aug. 4
Baldwin
What: School Readiness Clinics
Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Place: 5681 S M-37
Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Picnic in the Park
Info: Metro Soul Band
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Sunday, Aug. 6
Cadillac
What: Auditions
Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 601 Chestnut St
Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com
Monday, Aug. 7
Cadillac
Thursday, Aug. 10
Lake City
What: School Readiness Clinics
Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Place: 6180 W Sanborn Road Suite No. 1
Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Friday, Aug. 18
Cadillac
What: School Readiness Clinics
Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Place: 521 Cobb St
Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904