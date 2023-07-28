Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Reed City

• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase

• Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Manton

• What: Manton Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Manton Railroad Park

• What: Manton Metal Night

• Info: Featuring a metal cover band called Fragile Hammer, and an original Michigan metal band called Skullcrusher.

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park

Cadillac

• What: After 26 Depot Music Festival Craft Show

• Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Park

• What: Harry Potter’s Birthday

• Info: Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with the library. Dress up as your favorite character. Prizes, games crafts and more.

• Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• What: After 26 Music Festival

• Time: 2 to 10 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

Reed City

What: Taylor Swift Experience

Info: Free event. Those who didn’t get to go to the real thing, can come and enjoy Kanin Wren, an up-and-coming Michigan-based artist.

Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.

Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, Downtown Reed City

Manton

What: Summer Saturdays

Info: John Sanger

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Place: Manton Trails RV Park, Hotel and Campground, 9909 N 39 Road

Sunday, July 30

Lake City

What: Single MOMM open house and benefit concert

Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tour Single MOMM mobile office; 5:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner; 6 to 7 p.m. concert by Poco a Poco

Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road

Monday, July 31

Cadillac

What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.

What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

Info: Battle of the March Kings. Featuring a new commissioned piece. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Thursday, Aug. 3

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Joe Veloz and the Velozians

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

What: Cadillac After Hours Market

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons 117 W Cass St

Hersey

What: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day

Info: Residents of Mecosta, Lake and Osceola counties can bring hazardous materials to collection site. List of acceptable materials can be found at www.osceolalakecd.org

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Place: Road Commission South Facility, 4737 Makwa Drive

Contact: For more information and volunteer opportunities, call Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012

Lake City

What: Music in the Park

Info: Adam Joynt Band

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Lake City free stage, Downtown

Friday, Aug. 4

Baldwin

What: School Readiness Clinics

Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Place: 5681 S M-37

Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Picnic in the Park

Info: Metro Soul Band

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Sunday, Aug. 6

Cadillac

What: Auditions

Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: 601 Chestnut St

Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com

Monday, Aug. 7

Cadillac

What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.

What: Auditions

Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 601 Chestnut St

Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com

Thursday, Aug. 10

Lake City

What: School Readiness Clinics

Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Place: 6180 W Sanborn Road Suite No. 1

Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

Friday, Aug. 18

Cadillac

What: School Readiness Clinics

Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Place: 521 Cobb St

Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

