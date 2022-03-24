Evart

• What: COVID-19 testing clinic

• Info: Pre-registration not required. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s note needed. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 only.

• Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Auditions

• Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre will hold auditions for Potato Gumbo, a romantic comedy adapted for a reader-theater style production. Roles for four females and three males of various ages.

• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Auditions

• Time: 6 to 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.

• What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group

• Time: weigh in 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl Street, Cadillac

• Cost: Yearly dues $37; Monthly dues $4; First meeting is free

• Contact: Dot Thompson 616-460-2659

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for the younger kiddos. For kids 2 years old and younger.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, March 30

Reed City

What: Story Hour, Playdough

Info: Every Wednesday!

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.