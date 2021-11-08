Reed City
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
What: Mental illness support group
Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 West Division St.
Cadillac
What: Medication and sharps disposal event
Info: Cadillac Senior Center will be holding a medication take back event. Please bring medications in a Ziplock bag. Liquids and creams not accepted. Needles must be in a container or laundry detergent jug, taped shut and labeled sharps.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: 601 Chestnut St.
What: 15-B MEA-retired Cadillac chapter meeting
Info: Regular business, speaker, tour, trip experiences. Lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m. prior to meeting.
Place: MEA office
Time: 1 p.m.
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597