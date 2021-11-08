Reed City

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

What: Mental illness support group

Info: A group to give and receive adult peer to peer support. Meets every Tuesday. Previously led by Betty Wilson.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: Life House Assembly of God Church, 1120 West Division St.

Cadillac

What: Medication and sharps disposal event

Info: Cadillac Senior Center will be holding a medication take back event. Please bring medications in a Ziplock bag. Liquids and creams not accepted. Needles must be in a container or laundry detergent jug, taped shut and labeled sharps.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: 601 Chestnut St.

What: 15-B MEA-retired Cadillac chapter meeting

Info: Regular business, speaker, tour, trip experiences. Lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m. prior to meeting.

Place: MEA office

Time: 1 p.m.

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID of their DD214.

Time: Noon to 1 p.m.

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597