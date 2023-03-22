Wednesday, March 22
Cadillac
What: Healing Private Wounds
Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.
Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Place: 856 N Mitchell St
Contact: 231-846-4495
What: Free first time homebuyer workshop
Info: Part of a series of workshops for the first time homebuyer. Refreshments available.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: City2Shore Northern Michigan, 110 N Mitchell St
Lake City
What: Cardio drumming
Info: Call to reserve equipment
Time: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.
Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E Johns St
Contact: 269-357-3628
What: Narcotics Anonymous
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Place: Lake City Free Methodist Church, 128 N Canal St
Thursday, March 23
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: Veterans Serving Veterans Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
Friday, March 24
Cadillac
What: Parent/Teen craft night
Info: For ages 10 and up. Spend an hour with relaxing water colors. All supplies provided.
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Saturday, March 25
LeRoy
What: Needle Arts Trunk Show
Info: Greet spring with needle arts. The LeRoy Area Needle Arts group will lead a discussion and give a trunk show plus have items for sale after the show.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Cost: Free, donations appreciated
What: Turkey Hunting class
Info: This class will go over hunting laws, habitat, gear, calling and much more.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center
Cost: $30, includes lunch and door prizes