Tustin

• What: Drug Take Back event

• Info: Items accepted include over the counter and prescription medication, liquids, ointments, inhalers, needles and pet medications. Full needle containers can be exchanged for empty containers while supplies last.

• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Spectrum Health Tustin Family Practice, 111 E. Church St.

Cadillac

• What: Al-Anon meeting

• Info: Every Friday morning.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• Time: 11 a.m.

Cadillac

• What: Fused glass lanterns with Susan Molnar

• Info: Class limited to five. Create four fused glass panels to make an indoor/outdoor lantern. No glass cutting experience required. All tools and materials will be provided. Two session class; Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

• Cost: Members $45, nonmembers $50

Reed City

• What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

• Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: 249 W. Upton Ave.

• Cost: $10

Reed City

• What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

• Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: 249 W. Upton Ave.

• Cost: $10

Lake City

• What: Missaukee County Democratic Party meeting

• Info: Visit www.missaukeecountydems.com for updates and information.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S. Canal St.

Cadillac

• What: Beginning quilting with Dawn Paulin — six-week course

• Info: Learn some basics of quilting. After the six-week course, you should have a lap sized top completed. Suggestions for finishing top will be offered.

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

• Price: Members $110, nonmembers $135

Cadillac

• What: Let’s make origami and kirigami with Rosemary Rokita

• Info: For ages 9 and up. Beginner course in learning basic origami and kirigami.

• Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

• Price: Members $15, nonmembers $20

Cadillac

• What: Al-Anon meeting

• Info: Every Friday morning.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• Time: 11 a.m.

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Saturday, Oct 9

Cadillac

What: Adult intro to machine sewing with Elizabeth Dewey

Info: Learn how to set up and use a sewing machine, use and make basic sewing patterns, use different sewing tools and more.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

Price: Members $30, nonmembers $40

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Sunday, Oct 10

Cadillac

What: Concert at United Methodist Church

Info: Celebrate faith with music and dance. Featuring: John Jones from Munich, Germany, Sarah Schieber from Midland and Landing Dance Academy.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 1020 E Division St.

Cost: Free will offering to support Healing Private Wounds

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Theatre; Little Women

Info: The CrossRoads Theatre Guild is opening up for eight performances of Little Women.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: {span class=”LrzXr”}249 W Upton Ave{/span}

Cost: $10

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Cadillac

What: Jewelry design with wire wrapping — three-week class

Info: Three-week course Oct. 12, 19 and 26. Learn the basics of jewelry design skills, knowledge of the tools needed and basic wire wrapping techniques.

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

Price: Members $75, nonmembers $90

Friday, Oct 15

Cadillac

What: Al-Anon meeting

Info: Every Friday morning.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

Time: 11 a.m.

What: German dinner benefit

Info: Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to a delicious homemade German dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Place: 11198 E. Division St

Cost: Adults, $10; Children ages 3 to 12, $5; Family, $30; Children under 3, free