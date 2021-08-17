Reed City
• What: Meet and Greet the new library director
• Info: Come in and say hi to new director, Melissa Rohen. Snacks and refreshments available.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
• What: Book Sale
• Info: Through Aug. 20 during library hours. Donations in good condition will be accepted.
• Time: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S Chestnut St
Reed City
• What: Fun Bingo• Info: All ages welcome
• Time: Noon
• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
• What: North Star Quilters Guild
• Info: Group of quilters who gather for fellowship and fun Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: 315 E. Pine St.
What: Why Genealogy
Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
• What: Back to School Carnival
• Info: YMCA hosting its 19th annual a back to school carnival with games, prizes, backpack giveaway, face painting, vaccination clinic and more.
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: 9845 Campus Drive
Reed City
What: Euchre
Info: All ages welcome.
Time: Noon
Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E Todd Ave.
Friday, Aug 20
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Info: Every Friday morning.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
Time: 11 a.m.
Reed City
What: Afternoon Bingo
Info: All ages welcome.
Time: Early Birds at 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo at noon
Saturday, Aug 21
Falmouth
What: Taste of Summer
Info: Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery to host its annual Taste of Summer. Free to everyone with lunch and ice cream available for sale along with locally made products.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: 3060 S 9 Mile Road
Cost: Free
Monday, Aug 23
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Info: Every Monday evening.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
Time: 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept 7
Lake City
What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting
Info: For more information, email williamsleif@gmail.com
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S. Canal St.