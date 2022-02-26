Cadillac
• What: Cash Bash ice fishing tournament
• Info: Sign up at Out The Door Rent To Own prior to the tournament or at Kenwood Park the morning of the tournament. You must be registered and attend the rules meeting at 8 a.m. before the tournament! No holes, no pre-fishing. The tournament is catch and release.
• Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Kenwood Park
• Cost: $20 entry fee
Cadillac
• What: Divorce Care and DivorceCare for Kids
• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation. DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
Cadillac
• What: Pre-St. Patrick’s Day show and ceili
• Info: Come enjoy some dancing and join in and learn a traditional Irish folk dace!
• Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• Place: 601 Chestnut St.
Lake City
• What: Lake City Dementia Group
• Info: This is for caregivers and family members to glean different ideas and to talk about caring for someone with this devastating disease. Everyone is welcome.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E. John St.
Cadillac
• What: Hard water fishing
• Info: Learn to ice fish from the pros in this two-day class. The Tuesday prior to the class, we will have a Zoom meeting to go over gear and how to rig.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing — MDNR, 6093 E. M-115
• Cost: $40
• What: Second annual cornhole tournament
• Info: The Cadillac Viking Boosters is excited to hold their second annual cornhole tournament! Winners will take home a cash prize and cornhole set! Live music at 7 p.m.
• Time: 3 to 10 p.m.
• Place: The Wex, 1320 N. Mitchell Dr.
• Cost: $30, register in person or via the ScorHolio app
• What: United Way Murder Mystery Theater
• Info: Dress as your favorite movie or theater character and join local actors for this year’s annual fundraising event.
• Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Fox Motors Pre-Owned Showroom, 1450 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $75
Manton
• What: Chili and Pie cookoff
• Info: Come on down to the Barn Hall in Manton and enjoy some Great Chili, Pies & Friends! Chili winners will be chosen by receiving the most votes from the public. Pie winners will be chosen by selected judges.
• Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Barn Hall, 3888 N Old US 31
• Cost: $5 per person, children 5 and under are free.
• Contact: Call or text Robert Priest at 231-884-3190 if you would like to enter.
Thursday, March 10
Evart
What: COVID-19 testing clinic
Info: Pre-registration not required. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s note needed. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 only.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
Thursday, March 24
Evart
What: COVID-19 testing clinic
Info: Pre-registration not required. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s note needed. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 only.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.