Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Snow Days
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: Available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time Veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Cost: Free
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
McBain
• What: Open House
• Info: An interactive night for prospective families to explore Northern Michigan Christian School’s preschool to 12th grade classrooms. Guests will receive free admission to the boys’ basketball game and concessions vouchers.
• Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Norther Michigan Christian School, 128 S. Martin St.
• Contact: (231)825-2492
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding
• Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail
Reed City
• What: Stuffed Animal Sleepover
• Info: Drop off a stuffed animal at the library for a fun overnight adventure.
• Time: Drop off between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday; pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• Cost: $70 per ticket
Reed City
What: Saturday Cinema at the Library
Info: Showing “Lightyear,” runtime one hour and 455 minutes, rated PG.
Time: Noon
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut S
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Reed City
What: Family board game fun
Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.
Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut S
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Cadillac
What: Goodreads Class
Info: Learn how to use the goodreads.com website and app to track reading and discover new books. Bring a device you would like to learn on.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St.
What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters
Info: Wednesday’s craft is scrapbook pages. For ages 8 and up.
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Reed City
What: Story Hour, Wiki Sticky
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St
Friday, Jan. 20
Cadillac
What: Parent and teen craft night
Info: Come and make a mini collage masterpiece. No sign up needed.
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St