Reed City

• What: Story Hour, Snow Days

• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: Available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time Veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Cost: Free

• What: DivorceCare

• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.

• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com

McBain

• What: Open House

• Info: An interactive night for prospective families to explore Northern Michigan Christian School’s preschool to 12th grade classrooms. Guests will receive free admission to the boys’ basketball game and concessions vouchers.

• Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

• Place: Norther Michigan Christian School, 128 S. Martin St.

• Contact: (231)825-2492

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

• Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail

Reed City

• What: Stuffed Animal Sleepover

• Info: Drop off a stuffed animal at the library for a fun overnight adventure.

• Time: Drop off between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday; pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

Reed City

What: Saturday Cinema at the Library

Info: Showing “Lightyear,” runtime one hour and 455 minutes, rated PG.

Time: Noon

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut S

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Reed City

What: Family board game fun

Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.

Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut S

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Cadillac

What: Goodreads Class

Info: Learn how to use the goodreads.com website and app to track reading and discover new books. Bring a device you would like to learn on.

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St.

What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters

Info: Wednesday’s craft is scrapbook pages. For ages 8 and up.

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Reed City

What: Story Hour, Wiki Sticky

Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St

Friday, Jan. 20

Cadillac

What: Parent and teen craft night

Info: Come and make a mini collage masterpiece. No sign up needed.

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

