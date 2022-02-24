Cadillac
• What: Divorce Care
• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 S timson St.
• What: DivorceCare for Kids
• Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
Evart
• What: COVID-19 testing clinic
• Info: Pre-registration not required. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s note needed. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 only.
• Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
Cadillac
• What: Lantern lit snowshoe hike
• Info: The short 1-mile hike will have a campfire warming station and hot coco. Participants are welcome to bring their own snowshoes or the park will have a limited number of snowshoes available first come, first served.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Hikers are asked to start no later than 8 p.m.
• Place: Heritage Nature Trail, Mitchell State Park
• Contact: For questions or cancellation information, please call the park at 231-775-7911
Cadillac
• What: Cash Bash ice fishing tournament
• Info: Sign up at Out The Door Rent To Own prior to the tournament or at Kenwood Park the morning of the tournament. You must be registered and attend the rules meeting at 8 a.m. before the tournament! No holes, no pre-fishing. The tournament is catch and release.
• Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Kenwood Park
• Cost: $20 entry fee
Thursday, March 3
Cadillac
Friday, March 4
Cadillac
What: Pre-St. Patrick’s Day show and ceili
Info: Come enjoy some dancing and join in and learn a traditional Irish folk dace!
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Place: 601 Chestnut St.
Lake City
What: Lake City Dementia Group
Info: This is for caregivers and family members to glean different ideas and to talk about caring for someone with this devastating disease. Everyone is welcome.
Time: Noon
Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E John Street
Saturday, March 5
Cadillac
What: Hard water fishing
Info: Learn to ice fish from the pros in this two-day class. The Tuesday prior to the class, we will have a Zoom meeting to go over gear and how to rig.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday
Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing — MDNR, 6093 East M-115
Cost: $40
What: Second annual cornhole tournament
Info: The Cadillac Viking Boosters is excited to hold their second annual cornhole tournament! Winners will take home a cash prize and cornhole set! Live music at 7 p.m.
Time: 3 to 10 p.m.
Place: The Wex, 1320 N Mitchell Drive
Cost: $30, register in person or via the ScorHolio app
What: United Way Murder Mystery Theater
Info: Dress as your favorite movie or theater character and joining local actors for this year’s annual fundraising event.
Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
Place: Fox Motors Pre-Owned Showroom, 1450 N Mitchell Street
Cost: $75
Manton
What: Chili and Pie cookoff
Info: Come on down to the Barn Hall in Manton and enjoy some Great Chili, Pies & Friends! Chili winners will be chosen by receiving the most votes from the public. Pie winners will be chosen by selected judges.
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: Barn Hall, 3888 N Old US 31
Cost: $5 per person, children 5 and under are free.
Contact:
Call or text Robert Priest at 231-884-3190 if you would like to enter.
Thursday, March 10
Evart
Thursday, March 24
Evart
