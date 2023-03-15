Reed City

• What: Story Hour, Shamrocks and Leprechauns

• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.

• Time: 11:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $12 at the door

Moorestown

• What: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

• Info: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, soda/stone bread, pies, desserts and beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds go to Moorestown/Stittsville UMC food bank.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

• Cost: Freewill offering

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

• Time: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $12 at the door

• What: St. Patrick’s Day Community Ceili

• Info: Traditional Irish folk dance. Fun for the whole family.

• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Northern Lights Dance Academy, 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Nerf Wars

• Info: Bring your own Nerf weapons and library will provide the bullets. Sign up is required and limited.

• Time: Grades 5 to 7, 3 to 5 p.m.; Grades 8 to 12, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• Contact: Call 775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org

Harrietta

• What: St. Patrick’s Lunchin

• Info: Corned beef and cabbage provided, bring a dish to pass. All are welcome.

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Harrietta Village Hall

Cadillac

• What: Free first time homebuyer workshop

• Info: Part of a series of workshops for the first time homebuyer. Refreshments available.

• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: City2Shore Northern Michigan, 110 N. Mitchell St.

"

"