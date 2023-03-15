Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Shamrocks and Leprechauns
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
• Time: 11:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $12 at the door
Moorestown
• What: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
• Info: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, soda/stone bread, pies, desserts and beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds go to Moorestown/Stittsville UMC food bank.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
• Cost: Freewill offering
Cadillac
• What: St. Patrick’s Day Community Ceili
• Info: Traditional Irish folk dance. Fun for the whole family.
• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Northern Lights Dance Academy, 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Nerf Wars
• Info: Bring your own Nerf weapons and library will provide the bullets. Sign up is required and limited.
• Time: Grades 5 to 7, 3 to 5 p.m.; Grades 8 to 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• Contact: Call 775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org
Harrietta
• What: St. Patrick’s Lunchin
• Info: Corned beef and cabbage provided, bring a dish to pass. All are welcome.
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Harrietta Village Hall
Cadillac
• What: Free first time homebuyer workshop
• Info: Part of a series of workshops for the first time homebuyer. Refreshments available.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: City2Shore Northern Michigan, 110 N. Mitchell St.