Cadillac
• What: 20th Annual Cadillac Motorcycle Swap Meet
• Info: Buy-sell-trade, bikes, parts, leather, food and more.
• Time:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: Adults $8, children 12 and under are free.
• What: Made in Michigan Fundraiser
• Info: Help continue to bring world-class live music to Cadillac and improve sound and lighting equipment.
• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
• Place: Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: Adults $25, students $12 at the door.
• What: Community Easter Eggstravaganza
• Info: Games, face painting, food and more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: LifeHouse Assembly of God, 1120 W. Division St.
• What: Eater Egg Hunt
• Info: Community Easter egg hunt. Prizes in every egg.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Big Sandy Home Furnishing Superstore, 2240 N. Mitchell St.
• What: Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool
• Info: An Easter egg hunt with a non-traditional twist.
• Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac YMCA, 9845 Campus Dr.
• What: Easter Egg Hunt at Diggins Hill
• Info: Egg hunt, prizes, Easter Bunny visit, face painting and more.
• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Diggins Hill, Cadillac
Lake City
• What: Lake City Easter Eggstravaganza
• Info: Taking many suggestions from last year, this year will be even better.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road
Manton
• What: Easter in the Park
• Info: Easter egg hunt, prizes and giveaways.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station, State Street
Reed City
• What: Reed City Area District Library
• What: DIY water color bookmarks
• Info: Open to adults and teens 16 years and older. All required materials provided. Bring along extra ribbon and other items to embellish your creation. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-Retired meeting
• Info: Discussing nominations for May election and state meetings. Optional lunch at After 26 Depot at 11:30 a.m.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA Office
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231) 884-3597, leave a message.
What: Charles St. Charles — The life Cycle of the Easter Bluebird
Info: Charles St. Charles is a naturalist and renowned northern Michigan filmmaker. He will be sharing select film footage and discussing the challenges of making a wildlife film.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Saturday, April 15
Cadillac
What: Steelhead Fishing
Info: Learn various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes.” Bring your equipment or borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. First in classroom on April 15. Second portion on Sunday will be broken into two time slots assigned during the classroom portion.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center
Cost: $30
What: Baby Play
Info: Mouth safe play for the youngest patrons ages 6 to 36 months. Bring a towel as messes may happen.
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Contact: 231-755-6541 if there are any allergy concerns.
What: Spring Open House and Program
Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization is having a program, “What can I learn from a cemetery visit?” The guest speaker is Ray Vasser, Lake City Superintendent and acting cemetery Sexton.
Time: Noon snacks and drinks; 1 p.m. Ray’s program; 3 p.m. tour of WGO library; 4 p.m. Drawing for a free one-year membership.
Place: Old Naval Building, 601 Chestnut St, West entrance
Contact: wegoin@gmail.com
Mesick
What: Briar Hill
Info: Members of the Williams and Gullekson families will be sharing their Briar Hill experiences of bygone days. Share memories and see what is happening at the hill these days.
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Mesick Public Library, 105 W Mesick Ave
Wednesday, April 19
Cadillac
What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters
Info: Scrapbook pages. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people.
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St