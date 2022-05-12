Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• What: New sexual abuse recovery group

• Info: To support survivors of sexual abuse/assault. This 10 week support group is for anyone affected by sexual abuse or assault.

• Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N Mitchell St

• Contact: Sign up by calling 231-846-4495

• What: Northern Lites Readers presents Potato Gumbo

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St

• Cost: $10

• What: Women’s Wellness and Wedding Expo

• Info: Come and enjoy a variety of speakers, vendors, food and other fun activities.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: The Wex, 1320 N. Mitchell Drive

• Cost: General admission $12; two-day pass $15

• What: Northern Lites Readers presents Potato Gumbo

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St

• Cost: $10

• What: Rummage Sale

• Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.

• What: Rummage Sale

• Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.

