Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• What: New sexual abuse recovery group
• Info: To support survivors of sexual abuse/assault. This 10 week support group is for anyone affected by sexual abuse or assault.
• Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N Mitchell St
• Contact: Sign up by calling 231-846-4495
Cadillac
• What: Northern Lites Readers presents Potato Gumbo
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
• Cost: $10
• What: Women’s Wellness and Wedding Expo
• Info: Come and enjoy a variety of speakers, vendors, food and other fun activities.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: The Wex, 1320 N. Mitchell Drive
• Cost: General admission $12; two-day pass $15
Cadillac
Reed City
• What: Rummage Sale
• Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
Cadillac
Cadillac
Thursday, June 23
Cadillac
