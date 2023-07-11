Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac VFW Post 6864 meeting
• Info: Meeting every second Tuesday.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: AmVets Post 110, 127 W. Cass St., Suite A
• Contact: Adjutant Jack Baughan at 231-775-6197
Cadillac
• What: Family Storytime
• Info: Book, music and movement and more. Ages 5 and under.
• Time: 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Maple Ridge Living Center of Cadillac Annual Car Show
• Info: Live music, classic cars, food.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Maple Ridge Living Center, 9072 Mackinaw Trail
• What: Guitar 101
• Info: Free basic guitar workshop.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: United Methodist Church of Cadillac, 1020 E. Division St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Howard Wilson’s Salt City AllStars
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Info: Cambio Band
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Downtown Lake City
Cadillac
Cadillac
• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
• Info: Celebrating our Home. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion