Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac VFW Post 6864 meeting

• Info: Meeting every second Tuesday.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: AmVets Post 110, 127 W. Cass St., Suite A

• Contact: Adjutant Jack Baughan at 231-775-6197

Cadillac

• What: Family Storytime

• Info: Book, music and movement and more. Ages 5 and under.

• Time: 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Maple Ridge Living Center of Cadillac Annual Car Show

• Info: Live music, classic cars, food.

• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: Maple Ridge Living Center, 9072 Mackinaw Trail

• What: Guitar 101

• Info: Free basic guitar workshop.

• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Place: United Methodist Church of Cadillac, 1020 E. Division St.

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Howard Wilson’s Salt City AllStars

• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park

• Info: Cambio Band

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Downtown Lake City

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

Cadillac

• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

• Info: Celebrating our Home. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

"

"