LeRoy

• What: Prose and Poetry — Author Readings and Conversations

• Info: Three authors, three books, three conversations: Brandon Bowman, Amy Nemecek and Glen Van Antwerp. Each will read a selection from their book, followed by discussion and conversation.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center

• Cost: Donation of any amount at the door

• Contact: (231) 768-3519

Cadillac

•What: Child Safety Expo

• Info: The annual Child Safety Expo help by the Fire Department of Cadillac.

• Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Fire Department

Cadillac

• What: 5th Annual White Pine Ride

• Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon

• Place: White Pine Trailhead at Cadillac Commons

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra

• Info: Rehearsals

• Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Place: MTMS band room

Cadillac

• What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter Meeting

• Info: First meeting of the year, covering plans and contract situations for all local associations.

• Time: 1 p.m., optional lunch at 11:30 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac MEA Office, optional lunch at After 26 Cafe

