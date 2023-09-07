LeRoy
• What: Prose and Poetry — Author Readings and Conversations
• Info: Three authors, three books, three conversations: Brandon Bowman, Amy Nemecek and Glen Van Antwerp. Each will read a selection from their book, followed by discussion and conversation.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center
• Cost: Donation of any amount at the door
• Contact: (231) 768-3519
Cadillac
•What: Child Safety Expo
• Info: The annual Child Safety Expo help by the Fire Department of Cadillac.
• Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Fire Department
Cadillac
• What: 5th Annual White Pine Ride
• Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon
• Place: White Pine Trailhead at Cadillac Commons
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra
• Info: Rehearsals
• Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Place: MTMS band room
Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter Meeting
• Info: First meeting of the year, covering plans and contract situations for all local associations.
• Time: 1 p.m., optional lunch at 11:30 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac MEA Office, optional lunch at After 26 Cafe