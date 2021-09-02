Cadillac
• What: North Star Quilters Guild
• Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has an additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: 315 E. Pine St.
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you.
• Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
Reed City
• What: Euchre
• Info: All ages welcome.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Info: Every Friday morning.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Time: 11 a.m.
Reed City
• What: Afternoon Bingo
• Info: Everyone welcome
• Time: Early Birds: 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo: Noon.
• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.
Reed City
• What: Reed City Library closed
• Info: Closed in observance of Labor Day
• Place: 829 S. Chestnut St.
Lake City
• What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting
• Info: For more information, email williamsleif@gmail.com
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Annex Building, 105 S. Canal St.
Reed City
• What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
• Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-retired Chapter meeting
• Info: Tiyi Shippers will be speaking about her retirement activities. Optional lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m. prior to the meeting.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA office
What: A true ghost story
Info: Meet Antoinette “Tiyi” Schippers and learn more about her Chicago childhood that shaped her life, made for some amazing memories and prepared her for more to come.
Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Place: Library community room, {span class=”LrzXr”}411 S. Lake Street{/span}
Reed City
What: Story hour: Bugs
Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut Street
Monday, Sept 13
What: Scrabble hour
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Place 829 South Chestnut Street
Tuesday, Sept 14
Reed City
What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut Street
Wednesday, Sept 15
Reed City
What: Story hour: Squirrely Squirrels
Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut Street
Tuesday, Sept 21
Reed City
What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut Street
Wednesday, Sept 22
Reed City
What: Story hour: Apples Aplenty
Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut Street
Monday, Sept 27
Reed City
What: Scrabble hour
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut Street
What: Tiny Art Show kits ready for pickup
Info: Painting kits available for pickup. Art will be displayed during the Tiny Art Show at the library from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ birthday.
Tuesday, Sept 28
Reed City
What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights
Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut Street
Wednesday, Sept 29
Reed City
What: Story hour: Animal Tracks
Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 829 South Chestnut Street