Cadillac
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
• Info: Full Cord with Cold Leather Seats
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost $15
LeRoy
• What: Community garage/rummage sale
• Info: Held by LeRoy Area Needle Arts. Proceeds will go to support the LeRoy Needle Arts in its community service activities.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597
Cadillac
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
• Info: Michigan Rattlers with Adam Joint Band
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost: $30
Cadillac
• What: Preserving valuable heirlooms
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization special program. Program will be presented by Angel Price of Angel’s House of Treasures.
• Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
• Place: Old Navel Reserve, 601 Chestnut St.
LeRoy
• What: Canning and Safe food preservation
• Info: MSU extension will be at Dewings Center to demonstrate water bath canning and discuss pressure canning and food preservation.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S.Albert St.
• Cost: Free class, donations to benefit the center appreciated
McBain
• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”
• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School
• Cost: $15
Cadillac
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series: Josh Meloy with Zak Bunce and Raylin Vance
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost $25
LeRoy
• What: Live Bluegrass
• Info: Straight Forward Bluegrass is back at the Dewings Center.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Free admission, donations accepted to benefit the center
