Cadillac
• What: Family Storytime
• Info: Books, music, movement and more for kids ages 5 and under.
• Time: 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Community Movie: “Lightyear”
• Info: Free to watch for everyone that wants to come. Movie starts at dusk and popcorn and drinks available for purchase.
• Time: 9:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• What: Cadillac After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: 117 W. Cass St.
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Info: This week’s music by Free Indeed.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Free Stage, Downtown Lake City
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Manton Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue
Reed City
• What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Manton
• What: Country Dance for Manton Senior Center
• Info: Live classic country music, lunch available, accepting donations for senior center.
• Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park
Cadillac
• What: TOPS, a weight loss program
• Time: Weigh at 5:30 p.m., meeting 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Cost: Yearly membership $37, monthly dues $5. First meeting is free.
• Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
• Info: Across the Universe. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: Maple Ridge Living Center of Cadillac Annual Car Show
• Info: Live music, classic cars, food.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Maple Ridge Living Center, 9072 Mackinaw Trail
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597
Friday, July 14
Cadillac
