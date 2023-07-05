Cadillac

• What: Family Storytime

• Info: Books, music, movement and more for kids ages 5 and under.

• Time: 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Community Movie: “Lightyear”

• Info: Free to watch for everyone that wants to come. Movie starts at dusk and popcorn and drinks available for purchase.

• Time: 9:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.

• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

• What: Cadillac After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: 117 W. Cass St.

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park

• Info: This week’s music by Free Indeed.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Free Stage, Downtown Lake City

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

• What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

• Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Manton

• What: Country Dance for Manton Senior Center

• Info: Live classic country music, lunch available, accepting donations for senior center.

• Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park

Cadillac

• What: TOPS, a weight loss program

• Time: Weigh at 5:30 p.m., meeting 6 p.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

• Cost: Yearly membership $37, monthly dues $5. First meeting is free.

• Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

• Info: Across the Universe. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cadillac

• What: Maple Ridge Living Center of Cadillac Annual Car Show

• Info: Live music, classic cars, food.

• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: Maple Ridge Living Center, 9072 Mackinaw Trail

Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597

Friday, July 14

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

"

"