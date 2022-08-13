Cadillac
• What: Museum hours
• Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St.
• What: Final Carnival at Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• Info: All ages welcome.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Support Local Heroes! Family Day!
• Info: Come join Big Sandy Family as they host a Fun Family Day event. All proceeds will go to the Haring Fire Department.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Big Sandy Home Furnishings, 2240 N. Mitchell St.
• What: Cadillac Art Affair
• Info: This two-day show will host painters, sculptors and so much more!
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Lake City
• What: Lake City 2022 Car Show
• Time: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
• What: Night float
• Info: Registration starts at 7 p.m. Bring kayak or canoe, a personal flotation device and some glow sticks and head out on to Lake Missaukee.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Missaukee County Park
Manton
• What: Live Music
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road
Cadillac
Reed City
• What: Book Sale
• Info: Monday, Aug. 15-19. Hard covers $1 and paperbacks 50 cents. Donations in good condition accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Cadillac
What: Farmers Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
Time: 9 a.m to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.
What: Cadillac Makers Market at After 26 Depot
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Cadillac
What: Northern District Fair Local Music Spotlight Showcase
Time: Gates open 5 p.m.; Show starts 6 p.m.
Place: Northern District Fairgrounds, E 13th St.
Cost: $10
Luther
What: Luther Music Series
Info: Oak Grove Company Band
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.
Thursday, Aug 18
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Info: Donations stay withing the Munson Hospital system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Friday, Aug 19
Cadillac
What: Power of the Purse
Info: Celebrate 10 years of supporting women’s health services! Silent and live purse auctions, raffles, giveaways and more. All proceeds from this event will support new equipment at the Family Birth Center at Cadillac Hospital
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Country Club
Reed City
What: Book Sale
Info: Fill a bag with books for $5.
Place: Reed City Area District Library