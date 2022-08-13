Cadillac

• What: Museum hours

• Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St.

• What: Final Carnival at Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Info: All ages welcome.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Support Local Heroes! Family Day!

• Info: Come join Big Sandy Family as they host a Fun Family Day event. All proceeds will go to the Haring Fire Department.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Big Sandy Home Furnishings, 2240 N. Mitchell St.

• What: Cadillac Art Affair

• Info: This two-day show will host painters, sculptors and so much more!

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Lake City

• What: Lake City 2022 Car Show

• Time: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.

• What: Night float

• Info: Registration starts at 7 p.m. Bring kayak or canoe, a personal flotation device and some glow sticks and head out on to Lake Missaukee.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Missaukee County Park

Manton

• What: Live Music

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

• Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Art Affair

• Info: This two-day show will host painters, sculptors and more

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Reed City

• What: Book Sale

• Info: Monday, Aug. 15-19. Hard covers $1 and paperbacks 50 cents. Donations in good condition accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Cadillac

What: Farmers Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St.

What: Cadillac Makers Market at After 26 Depot

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Cadillac

What: Northern District Fair Local Music Spotlight Showcase

Time: Gates open 5 p.m.; Show starts 6 p.m.

Place: Northern District Fairgrounds, E 13th St.

Cost: $10

Luther

What: Luther Music Series

Info: Oak Grove Company Band

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St.

Thursday, Aug 18

Cadillac

What: Museum hours

Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St

What: Blood Drive

Info: Donations stay withing the Munson Hospital system.

Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Friday, Aug 19

Cadillac

What: Museum hours

Info: Open every Wednesday through Saturday. Season ends Oct. 29.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Wexford County Historical Museum, 127 Beech St

What: Power of the Purse

Info: Celebrate 10 years of supporting women’s health services! Silent and live purse auctions, raffles, giveaways and more. All proceeds from this event will support new equipment at the Family Birth Center at Cadillac Hospital

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Country Club

Reed City

What: Book Sale

Info: Fill a bag with books for $5.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

