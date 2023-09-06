Cadillac
• What: 5th Annual White Pine Ride
• Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon
• Place: White Pine Trailhead at Cadillac Commons
Leroy
• What: Prose and Poetry — Author Readings and Conversations
• Info: Three authors, three books, three conversations: Brandon Bowman, Amy Nemecek and Glen Van Antwerp. Each will read a selection from their book, followed by discussion and conversation.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center
• Cost: Donation of any amount at the door
• Contact: (231) 768-3519
Cadillac
• What: Child Safety Expo
• Info: The annual Child Safety Expo help by the Fire Department of Cadillac.
• Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Fire Department
Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter Meeting
• Info: First meeting of the year, covering plans and contract situations for all local associations.
• Time: 1 p.m., optional lunch at 11:30 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac MEA Office, optional lunch at After 26 Cafe
Cadillac
• What: Adult Writing Group
• Info: The library is starting an Adult Writing Group! Join us for the Introduction Meeting. Ages 18 or older.
• Time: 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford County Library
• What: 140th Anniversary Celebration of Ashton, LeRoy and Luther United Methodist Churches
• Info: Learn and celebrate the history of the three churches. Lunch will be at LeRoy at 1 p.m.
• Time: Luther: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ashton: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. LeRoy: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Luther, Ashton and LeRoy United Methodist Churches.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Cadillac
• What: Fall Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library
• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com
Friday, Oct. 6
Cadillac
• What: Fall Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library
• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com
Saturday, Oct. 7
Cadillac
• What: Fall Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• Time: 22 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library
• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra
• Info: Rehearsals
• Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Place: MTMS band room