Cadillac

• What: 5th Annual White Pine Ride

• Time: 8:30 a.m. to Noon

• Place: White Pine Trailhead at Cadillac Commons

Leroy

• What: Prose and Poetry — Author Readings and Conversations

• Info: Three authors, three books, three conversations: Brandon Bowman, Amy Nemecek and Glen Van Antwerp. Each will read a selection from their book, followed by discussion and conversation.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center

• Cost: Donation of any amount at the door

• Contact: (231) 768-3519

Cadillac

• What: Child Safety Expo

• Info: The annual Child Safety Expo help by the Fire Department of Cadillac.

• Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Fire Department

Cadillac

• What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter Meeting

• Info: First meeting of the year, covering plans and contract situations for all local associations.

• Time: 1 p.m., optional lunch at 11:30 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac MEA Office, optional lunch at After 26 Cafe

Cadillac

• What: Adult Writing Group

• Info: The library is starting an Adult Writing Group! Join us for the Introduction Meeting. Ages 18 or older.

• Time: 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford County Library

• What: 140th Anniversary Celebration of Ashton, LeRoy and Luther United Methodist Churches

• Info: Learn and celebrate the history of the three churches. Lunch will be at LeRoy at 1 p.m.

• Time: Luther: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Ashton: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. LeRoy: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Place: Luther, Ashton and LeRoy United Methodist Churches.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

Friday, Oct. 6

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

Saturday, Oct. 7

Cadillac

• What: Fall Used Book Sale

• Info: Used book sale to help the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• Time: 22 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library

• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231) 389-0231 or by email to Vicki Long at longvicki@gmail.com

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra

• Info: Rehearsals

• Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Place: MTMS band room

"

"