Saturday, Dec. 31
Cadillac
What: Library closed
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Reed City
What: New Year’s Eve ball drop
Info: Watch the ball drop live in Downtown Reed City. There will be a live DJ performance, chili, hot cocoa and more. Social District will be open during the event.
Time: 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Place: Downtown Reed City
Sunday, Jan. 1
Cadillac
What: Annual Sing Along
Info: Nine choruses will be sung in addition to a good number of solo arias. Books are available. The performance is open to the public free of charge.
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: First Congregational Church of Cadillac
Monday, Jan. 2
Cadillac
What: Library closed
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Reed City
What: Library Closed for the Holiday
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St
Friday, Jan. 6
Cadillac
What: Meet the Slopes
Info: An adult learn-to-ski-or-snowboard program designed to provide a comfortable and fun introduction to the winter sports.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Caberfae Peaks, 1 Caberfae Lane
Contact: email jon@billandpauls.com
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Cadillac
What: History Speaker Series: The Landing Ship Tank
Info: Free historical presentation. If you have ever seen images of the D-Day landing, this ship is synonymous with that moment in history.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Thursday, Jan. 12
McBain
What: Open House
Info: An interactive night for prospective families to explore Northern Michigan Christian School’s preschool to 12th grade classrooms.
Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Place: Norther Michigan Christian School, 128 S Martin St
Contact: (231)825-2492
Friday, Jan. 13
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding
Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail
Saturday, Jan. 14
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding
Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail
Cost: $70 per ticket