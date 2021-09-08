Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-retired Chapter meeting
• Info: Tiyi Shippers will be speaking about her retirement activities. Optional lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m. prior to the meeting.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA office
• What: A true ghost story
• Info: Meet Antoinette “Tiyi” Schippers and learn more about her Chicago childhood that shaped her life, made for some amazing memories and prepared her for more to come.
• Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Library community room, 411 S. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Story hour: Bugs
• Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Why Genealogy
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.
• Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.
Reed City
• What: Euchre
• Info: All ages welcome.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Info: Every Friday morning.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• What: Footliters’ opening weekend: The Guys
• Info: Free opening weekend of The Guys at the Cadillac Rotary Pavilion. Bring chairs, family and friends to enjoy some live theater on the Lake Cadillac shores. Following showings after Sept. 11 will be $11 online and $12 at the door.
• Time: 7:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion
Reed City
• What: Afternoon Bingo
• Info: Everyone welcome
• Time: Early Birds: 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo: Noon.
• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
Evart
• What: Emergency Services Appreciation Day
• Info: Come meet your emergency service workers. Special 9-11 tribute. Free food and drinks.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Foster’s Parking Lot, 820 W. 7th St.
• What: Scrabble hour
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place 829 S. Chestnut St.