Cadillac

• What: Steelhead Fishing

• Info: Learn various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes.” Bring your equipment or borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. First in classroom on April 15. Second portion on Sunday will be broken into two time slots assigned during the classroom portion.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center

• Cost: $30

• What: Baby Play

• Info: Mouth safe play for the youngest patrons ages 6 to 36 months. Bring a towel as messes may happen.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• Contact: 231-755-6541 if there are any allergy concerns.• What: Spring Open House and Program

• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization is having a program, “What can I learn from a cemetery visit?” The guest speaker is Ray Vasser, Lake City Superintendent and acting cemetery Sexton.

• Time: Noon snacks and drinks; 1 p.m. Ray’s program; 3 p.m. tour of WGO library; 4 p.m. Drawing for a one-year membership.

• Place: Old Naval Building, 601 Chestnut St., West entrance

• Contact: wegoin@gmail.com

Mesick

• What: Briar Hill

• Info: Members of the Williams and Gullekson families will be sharing their Briar Hill experiences of bygone days. Share memories and see what is happening at the hill these days.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Mesick Public Library, 105 W. Mesick Ave.

Cadillac

• What: Spring Social and Michigan Energy Panel

• Info: Hosted by the Wexford County Republican Committee. Event open to the public and explores how rolling blackouts could impact communities with upcoming coal plant closures.

• Time: Social 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Panel 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Armory, 415 Haynes St.

• Cost: $25

Reed City

• What: Cinema at the Library

• Info: Dead Poets Society, runtime 2 hours and 8 minutes, rated PG.

• Time: 5 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters

• Info: Scrapbook pages. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people.

• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut

Cadillac

• What: Blood Drive

• Info: Blood is urgently needed and stays within the Munson Hospital System.

• Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Friday, April 21

Cadillac

What: De-Stress Workshop

Info: Teens, learn new strategies to cope with stress.

"

"