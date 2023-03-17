Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $12 at the door

Lake City

• What: Read-Aloud round up

• Time: 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.

• What: Celebrate Recovery

• Time: Dinner at 6:15 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.

• Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road

• What: Irish Stew Dinner

• Info: Proceeds will go to the Footprints in Time program.

• Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Place: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3815 S. Morey Road

Moorestown

• What: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

• Info: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, soda/stone bread, pies, desserts and beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds go to Moorestown/Stittsville UMC food bank.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

• Cost: Freewill offering

• What: St. Patrick’s Day Community Ceili

• Info: Traditional Irish folk dance. Fun for the whole family.

• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Northern Lights Dance Academy, 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Nerf Wars

• Info: Bring your own Nerf weapons and library will provide the bullets. Sign up is required and limited.

• Time: Grades 5 to 7, 3 to 5 p.m.; Grades 8 to 12, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• Contact: Call 775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org

Lake City

• What: Chess

• Time: 9 a.m. to noon

• Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.

• What: Landscaping for Habitat

• Info: Sara Huetteman will lead this workshop on how to design a garden space.

• Time: 10 a.m. to noon

• Place: Missaukee Conservation District Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road

Harrietta

• What: St. Patrick’s Lunchin

• Info: Corned beef and cabbage provided, bring a dish to pass. All are welcome.

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Harrietta Village Hall

Falmouth

• What: Merritt Golden Agers

• Info: Bring a snack, round and square dancing to old-time country music.

• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

• Place: 5833 E. Lotan Road

• Contact: Rosie, 231-392-5158

Tuesday, March 21

Lake City

What: Let’s Read Lake City

Info: Read aloud round up

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Place: Pioneer Township Hall, 2914 W Moorestown Rd

What: Alanon Meeting

Time: 11 a.m.

What: Potluck

Info: Card bingo and potluck

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Lake City Senior Center, 130 E John St

Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church

What: Soup Supper

Info: Park in north parking lot

Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 301 E Johns St

What: AA meeting

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: United Methodist Church, 301 E John St

Wednesday, March 22

Cadillac

What: Healing Private Wounds

Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.

Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Place: 856 N Mitchell St

Contact: 231-846-4495

What: Free first time homebuyer workshop

Info: Part of a series of workshops for the first time homebuyer. Refreshments available.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: City2Shore Northern Michigan, 110 N Mitchell St

Lake City

What: Cardio drumming

Info: Call to reserve equipment

Time: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E Johns St

Contact: 269-357-3628

What: Narcotics Anonymous

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Place: Lake City Free Methodist Church, 128 N Canal St

Saturday, March 25

LeRoy

What: Needle Arts Trunk Show

Info: Greet spring with needle arts. The LeRoy Area Needle Arts group will lead a discussion and give a trunk show plus have items for sale after the show.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

