Reed City
• What: Story Hour
• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
Buckley
• What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
• Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37
• Cost: $10 per person
Cadillac
• What: German Holiday Market
• Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.
• Time: 3 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: A Christmas Story
• Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.
Buckley
• What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
• Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
• Time: 1 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37
• Cost: $10 per person
Cadillac
• What: German Holiday Market
• Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Saturday Cinema at the Library
• Info: Showing Arthur Christmas, Rated PG with a run time of one hour and 37 minutes.
• Time: Noon
• Place: RCADL, 829 S. Chestnut St.
• What: A Christmas Story
• Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.
Lake City
• What: Christmas Fun Day
• Info: Breakfast with Santa, crafts, tree lighting, Christmas cruise, chili cook off and more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Area Fire Department, 115 W. John St.
Mesick
• What: Christmas with Alpacas
• Info: Take pictures with the alpacas, sip on lavender hot chocolate and see the Christmas light display.
• Time: 1 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N. 19 Road
Buckley
• What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
• Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
• Time: 1 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37
• Cost: $10 per person
Cadillac
• What: German Holiday Market
• Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Breakfast with Santa
• Info: Breakfast, crafts, teddy bear raffle and more. Proceeds benefit the Imagination Library Book Program.
• Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Grill 7839 46 1/2 Road