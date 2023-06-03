LeRoy
• What: Community garage/rummage sale
• Info: Held by LeRoy Area Needle Arts. Proceeds will go to support the LeRoy Needle Arts in its community service activities.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
Reed City
• What: Reading with Judd
• Info: Meet Judd, the Husky-Shephard who loves to run and read. Judd will be at the library every Wednesday.
• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597
Cadillac
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
• Info: Michigan Rattlers with Adam Joint Band
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost: $30
Cadillac
• What: Preserving valuable heirlooms
• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization special program. Program will be presented by Angel Price of Angel’s House of Treasures.
• Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
• Place: Old Navel Reserve, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Family board game fun
• Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.
• Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Reed City
• What: Reading with Judd
• Info: Meet Judd, the Husky-Shephard who loves to run and read. Judd will be at the library every Wednesday.
• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
LeRoy
• What: Canning and Safe food preservation
• Info: MSU extension will be at Dewings Center to demonstrate water bath canning and discuss pressure canning and food preservation.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Free Class, Donations to benefit the center appreciated
McBain
• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”
• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School
• Cost: $15
Cadillac
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
• Info: Josh Meloy with Zak Bunce and Raylin Vance
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost $25
LeRoy
• What: Live Bluegrass
• Info: Straight Forward Bluegrass is back at the Dewings Center.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Free admission, donations accepted to benefit the center
McBain
• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”
• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School
• Cost: $15
Tuesday, June 20
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library — Cool Coloring
Info: Color your stress away. Coloring sheets, books, pages, card stock, coloring implements, paints and glitter provided. Open to all, no registration needed.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, June 21
Evart
What: Moolenaar staff office hours
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.
Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Place: Evart City Hall, 200 South Main St
Thursday, June 22
Cadillac
What: Moolenaar staff office hours
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.
Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 North Lake St
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Friday, June 23
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Tuesday, June 27
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art
Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, June 29
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Friday, June 30
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand