Reed City

• What: Story Hour: Snowganza!

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Divorce Care

• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.

• What: DivorceCare for Kids

• Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.

Cadillac

• What: Al-Anon meeting

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• Time: 11 a.m. every Friday

Reed City

• What: Winter Carnival

• Info: Join the Reed City Area District Library for an afternoon of wintery fun.

• Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Adult Winter Reading Bingo

• Info: Don’t let the winter doldrums get you down! Join the Reed City Area District Library adult winter reading activity to discover new adventures and the chance to win a prize.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

• What: Story Hour: Little Explorers Story Time

• Info: Introducing a new story time for those two years old and younger.

• Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Scrabble Hour

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

• What: Crafting at the Library: Bath bombs

• Info: The holidays are past and it’s time to relax. Join the RCADL and create some DIY spa relaxation. Open to adults only. All required materials will be provided. Seating limited to 20 crafters. Registration opens Jan. 3.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour: Hibernation

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597

Friday, Jan. 14

Cadillac

What: Al-Anon meeting

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Time: 11 a.m. every Friday

Saturday, Jan. 15

Cadillac

What: Swing into the New Year with Ballet

Info: Join Elizabeth Dewey, director and studio manager of Northern Lights Dance Academy, as she shares her story of becoming a professional ballerina and teaching dance. Elizabeth will also be teaching a few easy ballet moves to help improve balance and posture.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Feed the Birds

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.

Friday, Jan. 21

Cadillac

What: Al-Anon meeting

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Time: 11 a.m. every Friday

Monday, Jan. 24

Reed City

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Mitten, mitten who’s got the mitten?

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Reed City

What: Crafting at the Library: Sugar Scrubs

Info: The holidays are past and it’s time to relax. Join the RCADL and create some DIY spa relaxation. Open to adults only. All required materials will be provided. Seating limited to 20 crafters. Registration opens Jan. 18.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597

Friday, Jan. 28

Cadillac

What: Al-Anon meeting

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Time: 11 a.m. every Friday