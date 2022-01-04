Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Snowganza!
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Divorce Care
• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
• What: DivorceCare for Kids
• Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
Reed City
• What: Winter Carnival
• Info: Join the Reed City Area District Library for an afternoon of wintery fun.
• Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Adult Winter Reading Bingo
• Info: Don’t let the winter doldrums get you down! Join the Reed City Area District Library adult winter reading activity to discover new adventures and the chance to win a prize.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
• What: Story Hour: Little Explorers Story Time
• Info: Introducing a new story time for those two years old and younger.
• Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Scrabble Hour
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
• What: Crafting at the Library: Bath bombs
• Info: The holidays are past and it’s time to relax. Join the RCADL and create some DIY spa relaxation. Open to adults only. All required materials will be provided. Seating limited to 20 crafters. Registration opens Jan. 3.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Hibernation
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
Friday, Jan. 14
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
Saturday, Jan. 15
Cadillac
What: Swing into the New Year with Ballet
Info: Join Elizabeth Dewey, director and studio manager of Northern Lights Dance Academy, as she shares her story of becoming a professional ballerina and teaching dance. Elizabeth will also be teaching a few easy ballet moves to help improve balance and posture.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library community room
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Feed the Birds
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Friday, Jan. 21
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
Monday, Jan. 24
Reed City
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Mitten, mitten who’s got the mitten?
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library: Sugar Scrubs
Info: The holidays are past and it’s time to relax. Join the RCADL and create some DIY spa relaxation. Open to adults only. All required materials will be provided. Seating limited to 20 crafters. Registration opens Jan. 18.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
Friday, Jan. 28
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Time: 11 a.m. every Friday