Cadillac
• What: Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Lake City
• What: Quilt sale
• Info: The Lake City Senior Center will be selling quilt fabric and supplies on Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E. John St.
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
• What: Manton’s 98th Annual Harvest Festival
• Info: Come down and enjoy free live music, carnival rides, kids games, chainsaw competition and much more.
• Time: 6 to 11 p.m.
• Place: 306 W. Main St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Festival of Races
• Info: 5K and 10K races start at 9 a.m. 7 Mile team lake run starts at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Cadillac Area YMCA free 7th grade membership program.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
• Cost: $35 per runner
• What: The Insiders at Coyote Crossing
• Time: 8:30 to 11 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
Lake City
• What: Quilt sale
• Info: The Lake City Senior Center will be selling quilt fabric and supplies.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E. John St.
Mesick
What: Peril at Northern Exposure Campground
Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road
Sunday, Sept 4
Manton
What: Manton’s 98th Annual Harvest Festival
Info: Come on down and enjoy the free live entertainment, carnival rides, kids games chain saw competition and more.
Time: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Place: 306 W Main St
Tustin
What: CAMS Flea Market and Craft Show
Info: A one day only flea market and craft show.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: 584 S Neilson St
What: 55th Annual Airshow
Info: Come see all new jets, airplanes, gas, nitro and electric flying.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: 584 S Neilson St
Manton
What: Manton’s 98th Annual Harvest
Info: Come on down and enjoy the free live entertainment, carnival rides, kids games, chain saw competition and much more.
Time: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Place: 306 W Main St.
What: Manton Labor Day car, truck and bike cruise
Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
Place: Lattitude 44, 308 Wall St