Buckley

• What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience

• Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.

• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37

• Cost: $10 per person

Lake City

• What: Christmas Worship Extravaganza

• Info: Musicians and dancers from several surrounding communities performing to celebrate.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Lake City CRC, 1657 S. Morey Road

Manton

• What: Country Dance

• Info: Square dancing, live music by Country Rhythm. Lunch available by donations.

• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main

• Contact: (231)824-6329

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Garden Club’s Holiday Home Tour

• Info: Featuring four homes on Berry Lake and the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Cost: Tickets $15 in advance or $20 same day

• Contact: (231)920-9530

• What: Northern Lites Readers presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

• Time: 7:30 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

LeRoy

• What: Winter Painting Class Party

• Info: All supplies included.

• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

• Cost: Prepay $35 per person

Manton

• What: Holiday Craft Show

• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Manton High School, 105 5th St.

McBain

• What: Christmas Marketplace

• Info: Cookie walk, lunch, 30 vendors and more. Proceeds support local missions.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Rehoboth Reformed Church, 8372 S. Lucas Road

Mesick

• What: Christmas with Alpacas

• Info: Take pictures with the alpacas, sip on lavender hot chocolate and see the Christmas light display.

• Time: 1 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N. 19 Road

Cadillac

Cadillac

• What: A Christmas Collage and Community Sing-along

• Info: Join the Cadillac Philharmonic Club in a holiday sing-along.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac United Methodist Church, 1020 E. Division St.

