Cadillac
• What: Moolenaar staff available
• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
• Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Rummage Sale
• Info: Bag day, all day Friday.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Fly Fishing Clinic
• Info: In this class for beginners, the staff will cover the basics of fly fishing. It will begin with a classroom session and then will move outside for a hands-on portion.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Carl T Johnson Center, 6087 E. M-115
• Cost: $40
• What: Detroit Lions Legends vs Cadillac Firefighter All-stars Basketball Game
• Info: Proceeds from the event will benefit local deputies. Lions Legends will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with local fans.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School
Reed City
• What: Refresh Reed City
• Info: An opportunity for everyone to come together and help spruce up the community after a long winter. Bring gloves, sunscreen, rakes, shovels. Hot dog lunch to follow.
• Time: Team leader meeting 8:30 a.m., participant meeting 8:45 a.m., clean up starts at 9 a.m.
• Place: Meeting at Reed City Depot
Cadillac
• What: Spring into Summer
• Info: An afternoon filled with music featuring First Presbyterian Church Choir, Shoreline and Five Star Quartets, Cadillac High School Honors Choir and more.
• Time: 4 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Cost: Free, donations for Youth Music Scholarship Fund accepted at the door.