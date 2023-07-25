Tuesday, July 25

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

Thursday, July 27

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597

Friday, July 28

Reed City

What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase

Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Saturday, July 29

Reed City

What: Taylor Swift Experience

Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.

Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, Downtown Reed City

Sunday, July 30

Lake City

What: Single MOMM open house and benefit concert

Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tour Single MOMM mobile office; 5:30 to 6 p.m. dinner; 6 to 7 p.m. concert by Poco a Poco

Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road

Monday, July 31

Cadillac

What:The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

Info: Battle of the March Kings.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

