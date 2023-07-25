Tuesday, July 25
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
Thursday, July 27
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell, 231-884-3597
Friday, July 28
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Saturday, July 29
Reed City
What: Taylor Swift Experience
Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.
Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, Downtown Reed City
Sunday, July 30
Lake City
What: Single MOMM open house and benefit concert
Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tour Single MOMM mobile office; 5:30 to 6 p.m. dinner; 6 to 7 p.m. concert by Poco a Poco
Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W Houghton Lake Road
Monday, July 31
Cadillac
What:The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: Battle of the March Kings.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion