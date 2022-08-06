Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectable Show
• Info: Over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys and demonstrations by local carvers. Event will happen rain or shine.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Historical Museum
• Info: Open every Wednesday though Saturday until season ends on October 29. No fee for entry.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: 127 Beech St.
Manton
• What: Manton Bluegrass Festival
• Time: 2 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
• What: Live Music
• Info: Free live music every Saturday at Manton Trails RV Park and Campground
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Manton Trails RV Park and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road
Marion
• What: 18th Annual Marion Car Show
• Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Marion VFW Post, 530 Main St.
Merritt
• What: True Riches Craft Show
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: True Riches, 7850 E. Houghton Lake Road
Cadillac
• What: Clam Lake Band
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: Vacation Bible School
• Info: Three days of investigating the mysterious meanings behind a few famous bible stories. For ages 3 to 12. Register online at lifehouseag.org.
• Time: Aug 10 to Aug 12, 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.
• Place: LifeHouse Assemble of God, 1120 W. Division St.
Reed City
• What: Book Sale
• Info: Monday, Aug. 15 to Friday, Aug. 19. Hard covers $1 and paperbacks 50 cents. Donations in good condition accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Blood Drive
• Info: Donations stay withing the Munson Hospital system.
• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Friday, Aug 19
Cadillac
What: Power of the Purse
Info: Celebrate 10 years of supporting women’s health services! Silent and live purse auctions, raffles, giveaways and more. All proceeds from this event will support new equipment at the Family Birth Center at Cadillac Hospital
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Country Club
Reed City
What: Book Sale
Info: Fill a bag with books for $5.
Place: Reed City Area District Library