Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $12 at the door
Lake City
• What: Read-Aloud round up
• Time: 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.
• What: Celebrate Recovery
• Time: Dinner at 6:15 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
• Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road
• What: Irish Stew Dinner
• Info: Proceeds will go to the Footprints in Time program.
• Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Place: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3815 S. Morey Road
Moorestown
• What: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
• Info: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, soda/stone bread, pies, desserts and beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds go to Moorestown/Stittsville UMC food bank.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
• Cost: Freewill offering
Cadillac
• What: St. Patrick’s Day Community Ceili
• Info: Traditional Irish folk dance. Fun for the whole family.
• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Northern Lights Dance Academy, 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Nerf Wars
• Info: Bring your own Nerf weapons and library will provide the bullets. Sign up is required and limited.
• Time: Grades 5 to 7, 3 to 5 p.m.; Grades 8 to 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• Contact: Call 775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org
Lake City
• What: Chess
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 S. Canal St.
• What: Landscaping for Habitat
• Info: Sara Huetteman will lead this workshop on how to design a garden space.
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: Missaukee Conservation District Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road
Harrietta
• What: St. Patrick’s Lunchin
• Info: Corned beef and cabbage provided, bring a dish to pass. All are welcome.
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Harrietta Village Hall
Monday, March 20
Falmouth
What: Merritt Golden Agers
Info: Bring a snack, round and square dancing to old-time country music.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: 5833 E Lotan Road
Contact: Rosie, 231-392-5158
Tuesday, March 21
Lake City
What: Let’s Read Lake City
Info: Read aloud round up
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Place: Pioneer Township Hall, 2914 W Moorestown Rd
What: Alanon Meeting
Time: 11 a.m.
What: Potluck
Info: Card bingo and potluck
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Lake City Senior Center, 130 E John St
Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church
What: Soup Supper
Info: Park in north parking lot
Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 301 E Johns St
What: AA meeting
Time: 8 p.m.
Place: United Methodist Church, 301 E John St
Wednesday, March 22
Cadillac
What: Healing Private Wounds
Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.
Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Place: 856 N Mitchell St
Contact: 231-846-4495
What: Free first time homebuyer workshop
Info: Part of a series of workshops for the first time homebuyer. Refreshments available.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: City2Shore Northern Michigan, 110 N Mitchell St
Lake City
What: Cardio drumming
Info: Call to reserve equipment
Time: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.
Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E Johns St
Contact: 269-357-3628
What: Narcotics Anonymous
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Place: Lake City Free Methodist Church, 128 N Canal St
Saturday, March 25
LeRoy
What: Needle Arts Trunk Show
Info: Greet spring with needle arts. The LeRoy Area Needle Arts group will lead a discussion and give a trunk show plus have items for sale after the show.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Cost: Free, donations appreciated