Tuesday, June 13

Cadillac

What: Preserving valuable heirlooms

Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization special program. Program will be presented by Angel Price of Angel’s House of Treasures.

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Place: Old Navel Reserve, 601 Chestnut St

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

Reed City

What: Family board game fun

Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.

Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, June 14

Cadillac

What: 15-B MEA retired chapter meeting

Info: Discussing 2023-2024 calendar, contract situations and summer conference. Optional lunch before meeting at 11:30 a.m. at After 26 Cafe.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac MEA office

What: Flag Day Ceremony

Info: In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Elk’s Lodge 122 S Mitchell St.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Rotary Arts Pavilion

Reed City

What: Reading with Judd

Info: Meet Judd, the Husky-Shephard who loves to run and read. Judd will be at the library every Wednesday.

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, June 15

LeRoy

What: Canning and Safe food preservation

Info: MSU extension will be at Dewings Center to demonstrate water bath canning and discuss pressure canning and food preservation.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Cost: Free Class, Donations to benefit the center appreciated

Tustin

What: Rummage/Bake Sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St

Friday, June 16

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

McBain

What: Footliters presents “Matilda”

Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School

Cost: $15

Tustin

What: Rummage/Bake Sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St

Saturday, June 17

Cadillac

What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series

Info: Josh Meloy with Zak Bunce and Raylin Vance

Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S 13 Road

Cost $25

LeRoy

What: Live Bluegrass

Info: Straight Forward Bluegrass is back at the Dewings Center.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Cost: Free admission, donations accepted to benefit the center

McBain

What: Footliters presents “Matilda”

Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School

Cost: $15

Monday, June 19

Cadillac

What: Alcohol ink jewelry

Info: Each participant will get to create three distinct pieces. All supplies included. Only 15 seats available.

Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts

Cost: Non members $75, members $60

Tuesday, June 20

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

Reed City

What: Crafting at the Library — Cool Coloring

Info: Color your stress away. Coloring sheets, books, pages, card stock, coloring implements, paints and glitter provided. Open to all, no registration needed.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, June 21

Evart

What: Moolenaar staff office hours

Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.

Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Place: Evart City Hall, 200 South Main St

Thursday, June 22

Cadillac

What: Moolenaar staff office hours

Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 North Lake St

What: Fused Glass open studio

Info: The glass fusing studio at Up North Arts will be open the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Projects for all experience levels. Adults and children 10 and up.

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts

Cost: Project based

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Friday, June 23

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Tuesday, June 27

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

Reed City

What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art

Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, June 29

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Friday, June 30

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

