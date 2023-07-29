Cadillac

• What: After 26 Depot Music Festival Craft Show

• Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Park

• What: Harry Potter’s Birthday

• Info: Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with the library. Dress up as your favorite character. Prizes, games crafts and more.

• Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

• What: After 26 Music Festival

• Time: 2 to 10 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

Reed City

• What: Taylor Swift Experience

• Info: Free event. Those who didn’t get to go to the real thing, can come and enjoy Kanin Wren, an up-and-coming Michigan-based artist.

• Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, downtown Reed City

Manton

• What: Summer Saturdays

• Info: John Sanger

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

• Place: Manton Trails RV Park, Hotel and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road

Cadillac

• What: Sunday Summer Series

• Info: Botanical Market, food trucks and vendors, open mic in pavilion and concerts.

• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Farmers Market, 117 W. Cass St.

Lake City

• What: Single MOMM open house and benefit concert

• Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tour Single MOMM mobile office; 5:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner; 6 to 7 p.m. concert by Poco a Poco

• Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road

Marion

• What: Craft and Farmers Market on the Farm

• Info: A day with crafts, produce and art vendors, live music, food trucks, family friendly activities and more.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Timber Rose Event and Wedding Venue, 16505 30th Ave.

Cadillac

• What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

• Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

• Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

• Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.

• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band: Battle of the March Kings

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Reed City

What: Summer Meal Program

Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place: GT Norman Elementary

Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Reed City

What: Summer Meal Program

Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place: GT Norman Elementary

Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Reed City

What: Summer Meal Program

Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place: GT Norman Elementary

Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Joe Veloz and the Velozians

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

What: Cadillac After Hours Market

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons 117 W Cass St

Hersey

What: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day

Info: Residents of Mecosta, Lake and Osceola counties can bring hazardous materials to collection site. List of acceptable materials can be found at www.osceolalakecd.org

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Place: Road Commission South Facility, 4737 Makwa Drive

Contact: For more information and volunteer opportunities, call Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012

Lake City

What: Music in the Park

Info: Adam Joynt Band

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Lake City free stage, Downtown

Reed City

What: Summer Meal Program

Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place: GT Norman Elementary

Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.

Friday, Aug. 4

Baldwin

What: School Readiness Clinics

Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Place: 5681 S M-37

Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

Reed City

What: Summer Meal Program

Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place: GT Norman Elementary

Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.

What: CrossRoads Picnic in the Park

Info: Metro Soul Band

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Sunday, Aug. 6

Cadillac

What: Auditions

Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: 601 Chestnut St

Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com

Monday, Aug. 7

Cadillac

What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.

What: Auditions

Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 601 Chestnut St

Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com

What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

Info: A fond farewell. The band will be playing its favorite songs of the season. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Thursday, Aug. 10

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597 and leave a message.

What: Power of the Purse

Info: Join Munson Healthcare Foundations in celebrating 11 years of community support for women’s health services. Silent auctions, raffle prizes, live entertainment and more.

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Place: The Truck Stop

Cost: $50

Lake City

What: School Readiness Clinics

Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Place: 6180 W Sanborn Road Suite No. 1

Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

Friday, Aug. 18

Cadillac

What: School Readiness Clinics

Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Place: 521 Cobb St

Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904

Saturday, Aug. 19

Cadillac

What: Gun Bash

Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.

Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S Mitchell St

Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20

Contact: Brandon Nutt 231-670-0175

