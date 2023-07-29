Cadillac
• What: After 26 Depot Music Festival Craft Show
• Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Park
• What: Harry Potter’s Birthday
• Info: Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with the library. Dress up as your favorite character. Prizes, games crafts and more.
• Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• What: After 26 Music Festival
• Time: 2 to 10 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
Reed City
• What: Taylor Swift Experience
• Info: Free event. Those who didn’t get to go to the real thing, can come and enjoy Kanin Wren, an up-and-coming Michigan-based artist.
• Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, downtown Reed City
Manton
• What: Summer Saturdays
• Info: John Sanger
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Manton Trails RV Park, Hotel and Campground, 9909 N. 39 Road
Cadillac
• What: Sunday Summer Series
• Info: Botanical Market, food trucks and vendors, open mic in pavilion and concerts.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Farmers Market, 117 W. Cass St.
Lake City
• What: Single MOMM open house and benefit concert
• Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tour Single MOMM mobile office; 5:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner; 6 to 7 p.m. concert by Poco a Poco
• Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road
Marion
• What: Craft and Farmers Market on the Farm
• Info: A day with crafts, produce and art vendors, live music, food trucks, family friendly activities and more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Timber Rose Event and Wedding Venue, 16505 30th Ave.
Cadillac
• What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
• Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
• Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.
• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band: Battle of the March Kings
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Reed City
What: Summer Meal Program
Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place: GT Norman Elementary
Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Reed City
What: Summer Meal Program
Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place: GT Norman Elementary
Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Reed City
What: Summer Meal Program
Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place: GT Norman Elementary
Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Joe Veloz and the Velozians
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
What: Cadillac After Hours Market
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons 117 W Cass St
Hersey
What: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
Info: Residents of Mecosta, Lake and Osceola counties can bring hazardous materials to collection site. List of acceptable materials can be found at www.osceolalakecd.org
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Place: Road Commission South Facility, 4737 Makwa Drive
Contact: For more information and volunteer opportunities, call Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012
Lake City
What: Music in the Park
Info: Adam Joynt Band
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Lake City free stage, Downtown
Reed City
What: Summer Meal Program
Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place: GT Norman Elementary
Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.
Friday, Aug. 4
Baldwin
What: School Readiness Clinics
Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Place: 5681 S M-37
Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Reed City
What: Summer Meal Program
Info: Breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
Time: Breakfast 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place: GT Norman Elementary
Cost: 18 and under are free, adult meals are $5.25.
What: CrossRoads Picnic in the Park
Info: Metro Soul Band
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Sunday, Aug. 6
Cadillac
What: Auditions
Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: 601 Chestnut St
Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com
Monday, Aug. 7
Cadillac
What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.
What: Auditions
Info: Northern Lites Readers Theatre is holding auditions for “Unexpected Endings” on Aug. 6 and 7. Also looking for directors, assistant directors, stage managers and other backstage help.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 601 Chestnut St
Contact: readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com
What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: A fond farewell. The band will be playing its favorite songs of the season. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Thursday, Aug. 10
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597 and leave a message.
What: Power of the Purse
Info: Join Munson Healthcare Foundations in celebrating 11 years of community support for women’s health services. Silent auctions, raffle prizes, live entertainment and more.
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Place: The Truck Stop
Cost: $50
Lake City
What: School Readiness Clinics
Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Place: 6180 W Sanborn Road Suite No. 1
Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Friday, Aug. 18
Cadillac
What: School Readiness Clinics
Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Place: 521 Cobb St
Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Saturday, Aug. 19
Cadillac
What: Gun Bash
Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.
Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S Mitchell St
Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20
Contact: Brandon Nutt 231-670-0175