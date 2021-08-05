Cadillac
• What: North Star Quilters Guild
• Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: 315 E. Pine St.
Harrietta
• What: 14th Harrietta Blueberry Festival
• Info: The festival will offer lots of food, games, and fun for the entire family! Pancake breakfast at the fire hall from 8 to 11 a.m., music from noon to 3 p.m. and many activities like children’s corner, silent auction, ice cream and mini pies throughout the day.
• Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Village of Harrietta
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show
• Info: Rain or shine: over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys, demonstrations by local carvers, spears, lures, reels, poles and much more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Market in Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
Merritt
• What: 28th Annual Strawberry Social and Country Music Festival
• Info: Different country music bands and artists will be performing including Marilyn’s Down Home Country Band, Marilyn Myers and Pictures of Grace. Strawberries and ice cream will be available during the event.
• Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Merritt Park Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the (shortened) season
• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 46th season of free musical entertainment at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
• Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
Cadillac
• What: The Lord of the Ground Watermelon Carving
• Info: Carving artist Patrick Harrison will be doing his amazing work on watermelons. Come by and he will show you that there’s more than one way to skin a melon.
• Time: 3 to 6:45 p.m.
• Place: Library Community Room: 411 S. Lake St.
• Cost: Free
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Cadillac
