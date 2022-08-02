Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: Summer Family Flicks
• Info: Free family showing of “Croods 2.”
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac 4, 202 S. Mitchell St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: 190 W. Cass St.
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Time: Planet D Nonet
• Place: Cadillac Commons. 190 W. Cass St.
Marion
• What: Marion Old Fashion Days
• Info: Events from Aug. 4 to Aug 7.
• Time: Events start on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
• Place: E Main St.
• What: Marion Old Fashion Days Bump-n-Run
• Info: Keiser Boys Motorsports presents: Marion Old Fashion Days Bump-N-Run!
• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
• Place: Marion Fairgrounds, 405 Blevins
• What: Cadillac Makers Maket
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.What: Grand Opening at Wexford County Historical MuseumInfo: Join the museum in celebrating its reopening after being closed for 18 months for restorations and repairs.Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Place: Wexford County Historical Museum and Carnegie Library, 127 Beech St.
Lake City
• What: Music in the Park
• Info: Kari Wolf
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: 115 W. John St.
Manton
What: Manton Bluegrass Festival
Time: 2 to 10 p.m.
Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
What: Manton Market and Music
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Place: Manton Railroad Station, 107 State St.
Marion
What: Old Fashion Days Cruise In
Info: Everyone is welcome. Enjoy a hot dog and a drink sponsored by Smitty’s Diner. Classic cars, trucks and more!
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Place: E Main Street
Merritt
What: True Riches Craft Show
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: 7850 E Houghton Lake Road