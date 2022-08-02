Cadillac

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of “Croods 2.”

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac 4, 202 S. Mitchell St.

Cadillac

• What: Summer Family Flicks

• Info: Free family showing of “Croods 2.”

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac 4

• What: Cadillac After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: 190 W. Cass St.

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Time: Planet D Nonet

• Place: Cadillac Commons. 190 W. Cass St.

Marion

• What: Marion Old Fashion Days

• Info: Events from Aug. 4 to Aug 7.

• Time: Events start on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

• Place: E Main St.

• What: Marion Old Fashion Days Bump-n-Run

• Info: Keiser Boys Motorsports presents: Marion Old Fashion Days Bump-N-Run!

• Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

• Place: Marion Fairgrounds, 405 Blevins

Cadillac

• What: Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Maket

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.What: Grand Opening at Wexford County Historical MuseumInfo: Join the museum in celebrating its reopening after being closed for 18 months for restorations and repairs.Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Place: Wexford County Historical Museum and Carnegie Library, 127 Beech St.

Lake City

• What: Music in the Park

• Info: Kari Wolf

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: 115 W. John St.

Manton

What: Manton Bluegrass Festival

Time: 2 to 10 p.m.

Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

What: Manton Market and Music

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Place: Manton Railroad Station, 107 State St.

Marion

What: Old Fashion Days Cruise In

Info: Everyone is welcome. Enjoy a hot dog and a drink sponsored by Smitty’s Diner. Classic cars, trucks and more!

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Place: E Main Street

Merritt

What: True Riches Craft Show

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: 7850 E Houghton Lake Road

"

"