Cadillac
• What: Divorce Care
• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
• What: DivorceCare for Kids
• Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
Evart
• What: COVID-19 testing clinic
• Info: Pre-registration not required. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s note needed. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 only.
• Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
• What: Welcome spring with kitchen makeover tips
• Info: Learn what you can do with your kitchen from Heidi Fenner who has over a dozen years of experience in design.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Harrietta
• What: St. Patrick’s Pot Luck
• Info: Corned beef, cabbage, vegetables and potatoes will be provided.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Harrietta Town Hall
Moorestown
• What: St. Patty’s Day Dinner
• Info: Corned Beef, Potatoes, Cabbage, Carrots, Onions, Soda/Stone Bread, Pies and Desserts, Beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds will be going to Food Pantry at the Moorestown/Stittsville UMC.
• Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
Cost: Free will offering
Saturday, March 19
Cadillac
What: Dancin’ the Decades
Info: Join Landing Dance Collective in its original performance with 52 dancers between the ages of 8 to 18. From the music and costumes, this performance will take audience members back in time from the 1950s to the 2000s.
Thursday, March 24
Evart
