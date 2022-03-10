Cadillac

• What: Divorce Care

• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.

• What: DivorceCare for Kids

• Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.

Evart

• What: COVID-19 testing clinic

• Info: Pre-registration not required. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s note needed. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 only.

• Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Welcome spring with kitchen makeover tips

• Info: Learn what you can do with your kitchen from Heidi Fenner who has over a dozen years of experience in design.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

Harrietta

• What: St. Patrick’s Pot Luck

• Info: Corned beef, cabbage, vegetables and potatoes will be provided.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Harrietta Town Hall

Moorestown

• What: St. Patty’s Day Dinner

• Info: Corned Beef, Potatoes, Cabbage, Carrots, Onions, Soda/Stone Bread, Pies and Desserts, Beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds will be going to Food Pantry at the Moorestown/Stittsville UMC.

• Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

Cost: Free will offering

Saturday, March 19

Cadillac

What: Dancin’ the Decades

Info: Join Landing Dance Collective in its original performance with 52 dancers between the ages of 8 to 18. From the music and costumes, this performance will take audience members back in time from the 1950s to the 2000s.

Thursday, March 24

Evart

