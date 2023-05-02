Cadillac

• What: History Speaker Series, George Mitchell and Clam Lake

• Info: Dive into the family connections and interesting stories Richard Shultz has found while doing research for his upcoming book.

• Time: 5:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library 411 S. Lake St.

Reed City

• What: MARSP meeting

• Info: 2023 Health insurance, legislature, activities and plans for 2023 meetings. Please come and great our MARSP friends.

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road

Cadillac

• What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters

• Info: Card making. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people. Ages 8 to 12.

• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Reed City

• What: Story Hour — Making Music

• Info: Story hour every Wednesday. For kids ages 3 to 7.

• Time: 11:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Cadillac

• What: Star Wars Day

• Info: Celebrate all day with activities going on in person at the library and online.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Cadillac

• What: Cinco de Mayo worry dolls

• Info: Learn about the culture behind Worry Dolls for Cinco de Mayo. The class is geared towards parents with kids.

• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts

• Cost: Members, $25; Non-members $35; additional $5 paid directly to teachers

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Amateur Radio and Computer Swap

• Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail

• Cost: $5

• What: Spring Mom 2 Mom Bazaar

• Info: Baby/kids clothes, toys, maternity clothes, kids sports equipment and more.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, West Harris Street

What: Nerf Wars

Info: Bring your own nerf weapons, library will provide bullets. Sign up is required.

Time: Grades 5 to 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.; Grades 8 to 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Contact: (231)775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org

Mesick

What: 22nd Annual Jeep Blessing

Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Place: Ellens Corner, 6052 M-115

Sunday, May 7

Cadillac

What: Touch-a-Truck

Info: Free for all ages. Police car at the church. Car smash, games, snacks and more.

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Faith Baptist Church, 10559 W Watergate Road

What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra Spring Court

Info: An afternoon of harmonies and melodies continuing the celebration of the symphony’s 50th anniversary.

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: Performance Gym at Cadillac High School, 400 Linden St

Cost: $15; students with an ID and children 12 and under can attend for free.

Mesick

What: 22nd Annual Jeep Blessing

Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Place: Ellens Corner, 6052 M-115

Monday, May 8

Cadillac

What: 29th annual Focus on Life benefit dinner

Time: Social at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.

Place: Nothland Community Church

Cost: Tickets $25, high school students are free with an adult.

Contact: Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life, call (231) 839-2583

Tuesday, May 9

Harrietta

What: Secret Lives of Bluebirds

Info: Charles St. Charles is a naturalist and renowned northern Michigan filmmaker. Everyone is welcome.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Harrietta Town Hall

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: Story time for younger kids. This group is limited to young ones below age 2.

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

What: Family Board Game Fun

Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.

Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, May 10

Reed City

What: Story Hour — Beautiful Flowers

Info: Story hour is every Wednesday. For kids ages 3 to 7.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, May 11

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Friday, May 12

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Saturday, May 13

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

What: Irish Immigrants in Michigan — A History in Stories

Info: Pat Commins of Dublin, Ireland and Elizabeth Rice of Michigan have compiled true stories of Irish immigrants to Michigan.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library.

Reed City

What: Seed kit pickup

Info: Each kit will have a growing container, potting soil and two packs of seeds. Kits are first-come-first-served.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

