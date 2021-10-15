Cadillac

• What: Al-Anon meeting

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• Time: 11 a.m. every Friday

• What: German dinner benefit

• Info: Emmanuel Lutheran Church invites you to a delicious homemade German dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

• Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

• Place: 11198 E. Division St.

• Cost: Adults, $10; Children ages 3 to 12, $5; Family, $30; Children under 3, free

Evart

• What: COVID-19 Testing

• Info: Testing available to anyone. Pre-registration is highly encouraged. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s order needed. Visit michigan.gov/coronavirustest for more information.

• Time: Noon to 7 p.m.

• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.

• Cost: Free

Reed City

• What: WELCA Fall Festival

• Info: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. Craft, bake, book sale and raffle. Luncheon served Friday only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raffle drawing Saturday at 1 p.m. Need not be present to win.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road

• What: Coffee Hour with Sen. Curt VanderWall

• Info: Hours open to residents of the 35th District to express opinions and concerns about state government or to request assistance with state issues.

• Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Council Chambers, 227 E. Lincoln Ave.

Baldwin

What: Coffee Hour with Sen. Curt VanderWall

Info: Hours open to residents of the 35th District to express opinions and concerns about state government or to request assistance with state issues.

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Place: Lake County Administration Building, 800 Tenth St.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Cadillac

What: Festive Fall Craft Show

Info: Come and browse the selection of handmade items and check out all the of the goodies at our bake sale. Proceeds from booth rental and bake sale support the socks and underwear table at Project Christmas.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

What: The Hudson Farm Fall Fest

Info: Come out and enjoy an afternoon at the farm. Fun for all ages with wagon rides, animals, games, crafts, food, gift shop and more.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: 1716 N 29 Rd

Cost: Free

Reed City

Luther

What: Lions Club auction and taco bar

Info: Want some fun? Come to the Luther Lions Club auction and taco bar and hear our funny auctioneer Willy.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Located on State Street in Luther

Cost: $10

Friday, Oct. 22

LeRoy

What: LeRoy Community Library Open House

Info: Special activities and find out what the library offers and about upcoming programs.

Time: Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Place: 104 W. Gilbert St.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Cadillac

What: La Vie En Rose Salon open house

Info: Come meet the amazing stylists. There will be door prizes, raffles, snacks and more. Bring kids or yourself in a costume for some extra fun.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: 209 N Mitchell St.

What: Friends of the Library Event

Info: Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, Intro to Urban and Rural Japan through a show and tell of Japanese arts, crafts and fiber. Library community room. Refreshments served. Everyone welcome.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: 411 S Lake St.

Moorestown

What: Fall Bazaar

Info: Luncheon of soup, sandwich and dessert are $1 each. Free drinks. Vendors. Come for the good eats and a fun time. Proceeds will go to the Food Pantry at the Moorestown/Stittsville UMC.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Norwich Township Hall, 4551 E Moorestown Road

Contact: Joy Brooks (231) 229-8563

LeRoy

What: Paper making program

Info: Join the LeRoy Community Library and the Dewings Center in a paper making class. For information and instructions, stop by the library or go to leroycommunitylibrary.org.

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Place: 104 W. Gilbert St.

Thursday, Oct 28

Cadillac

What: NARFE meeting

Info: NARFE will be meeting at the Big Boy back room. Speaker will be John Wallace, Project Coordinator for Cadillac, and will share plans and projects in the works for the Cadillac Area. See you there!

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: 1310 S Mitchell St.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Cadillac

What: American Legion Post 94 Benefit

Info: Benefit concert will feature two Michigan bands. All proceeds benefit the veterans of the American Legion Post 94.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Post 94, 422 N Mitchell St.

Cost: $12