Interlochen

• What: Healing Private Wounds abuse recovery group

• Info: For those who have experienced sexual trauma. Each group is 10 weeks long.

• Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Interlochen Public Library conference room

• Contact: Call 231-846-4495 to register

Mesick

• What: Mesick Mushroom Festival

• Info: Mark your calendars for May 6, 7 and 8 and come out and enjoy the 64th annual Mesick Lions Mushroom Festival.

• Time: 8 a.m.

Cadillac

• What: 62nd annual Cadillac Amateur Radio and Computer Swap

• Time: Doors open at 8 a.m.

• Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail

• Cost: $5 per person

Mesick

• What: Pickin’ with the Champ with Anthony Williams

• Info: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time picker, you’re bound to find a new perspective to gathering the illusive morel. Everyone welcome.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Mesick Library/Springville Township Community Center, 105 W. Mesick

Manton

What: The Original Old Time Jamboree

Info: Public welcome! Square and round dancing, just come and listen! Food and refreshments available. Old time country music the way it should be! First Saturday of every month.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Place: Manton High School Ranger room

Cost: Admission by donation

Thursday, May 12

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Thursday, May 26

Cadillac

Thursday, June 9

Cadillac

Thursday, June 23

Cadillac

