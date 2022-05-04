Interlochen
• What: Healing Private Wounds abuse recovery group
• Info: For those who have experienced sexual trauma. Each group is 10 weeks long.
• Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Interlochen Public Library conference room
• Contact: Call 231-846-4495 to register
Mesick
• What: Mesick Mushroom Festival
• Info: Mark your calendars for May 6, 7 and 8 and come out and enjoy the 64th annual Mesick Lions Mushroom Festival.
• Time: 8 a.m.
Cadillac
• What: 62nd annual Cadillac Amateur Radio and Computer Swap
• Time: Doors open at 8 a.m.
• Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail
• Cost: $5 per person
Mesick
• What: Pickin’ with the Champ with Anthony Williams
• Info: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time picker, you’re bound to find a new perspective to gathering the illusive morel. Everyone welcome.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Mesick Library/Springville Township Community Center, 105 W. Mesick
Manton
What: The Original Old Time Jamboree
Info: Public welcome! Square and round dancing, just come and listen! Food and refreshments available. Old time country music the way it should be! First Saturday of every month.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Place: Manton High School Ranger room
Cost: Admission by donation
Thursday, May 12
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, May 26
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 9
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 23
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road